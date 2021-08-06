Rockstar employees pull social media amid GTA 6 leaks & rumors

With GTA 6 still waiting to be officially announced by Rockstar Games, some employees at the company have locked their social media accounts as speculation towards the next game mounts.

It’s easy to say that GTA 6 has become one of the most-anticipated games of all time. Despite Rockstar remaining mum on all things rumors and leaks, some of which seem more credible than others, some employees may have let GTA news slip through the cracks.

Primarily, a couple of employees known for their work on Grand Theft Auto games made headlines in recent weeks after some of their social media posts surfaced, appearing to hint at the next Grand Theft Auto title.

GTA 6 clues on social media

Notably, Soundtrack Manager and Music Supervisor Tony Mesones shared a photo of Miami to his Instagram story along with the caption “Who said it would be cold??”

Interestingly, Mesones tagged Rockstar Games in the photo, suggesting this was more than just a mere vacation photo.

This post was screenshotted and reposted on Reddit where GTA fanatics analyzed it intensively. The rumor is that GTA 6 will see a return to Vice City – which is a stand-in for Miami, just as Liberty City is Rockstar’s version of New York.

Mesones has since privatized his Instagram account, implying that either the post was more than meets the eye or simply wanted to keep GTA sleuths from invading his personal life.

More GTA 6 hints

Elsewhere, users found a photo from musician James Curd, who worked on both GTA 4 and 5, where he wrote “can’t wait for GTA 6!”

The caption was for a March 23, 2020 screenshot showing that ‘The Setup’ from GTA V had over 16 million plays on Spotify. After being discovered by GTA fans, Curd deleted the photo.

Of course, none of this straight-up confirms GTA 6, but it could be a sign that users and sleuths were onto something. Whether or not they were remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: fans absolutely cannot wait for the next entry in the series.

Sadly, release rumors for GTA 6 point to the game coming out in 2025, so there is still a lot of waiting to be had if those leaks prove to be true. Nonetheless, it’s unlikely that this will stop fans from continuing to comb through social media profiles searching for any tidbit they can get their hands on.