GTA fanatics uncover possible GTA 6 clue posted by Rockstar musician

Grand Theft Auto fans have unearthed a post by a Rockstar musician who worked on previous games in the series that could hint at GTA 6.

Rockstar Games has yet to formally announce GTA 6 and with GTA V getting “expanded and enhanced” with its port to PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, it’s unlikely it will be any time soon.

However, that hasn’t stopped numerous leaks and teases from popping up all over the internet. With fans so enthralled with getting any information they can about the title, they’ve begun combing through the social media accounts of those who worked on Rockstar Games.

Now, fans have found a possible clue hinting not only that GTA 6 is in development, but potentially what kinds of music it will feature along with artists.

A new GTA 6 clue?

Music in Grand Theft Auto games is such a key part of the series. Nothing beats driving around Liberty City or San Andreas with some sick tunes blasting in your car. And it seems like a familiar presence could be working on GTA 6.

In a March 23 2020 Instagram post, musician James Curd uploaded a Spotify screenshot showing that ‘The Setup’ from GTA V had over 16 million plays.

The caption on the photo, however, is what players are talking about: “Can’t wait for GTA 6!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Curd (@jamescurd)

Seeing as Curd worked on both GTA 4 and 5, it makes sense that Rockstar would want him to come back for the next game.

The post spread to Reddit where fans debated if he had inadvertently confirmed GTA 6 or if he was just expressing his legitimate hype at what is undoubtedly an upcoming follow-up.

“I personally do not think this was him accidentally confirming the existence, most likely just him saying he’s excited for it. But at the same time, he could have actually accidentally confirmed the existence of the game,” CoryLVV, the user who posted the screenshot wrote.

“Anyone can say that. Some of us might think that he’s responsible for GTA VI’s soundtrack, but it’s really hard to say,” another chimed in.

It’s unclear what Curd’s intent was with the post and it’s ambiguous enough that even if he was accidentally confirming GTA 6, it’s impossible to know for sure. Hopefully, Curd and many other players get their wish though and we don’t have much longer to wait for the game to finally be unveiled.