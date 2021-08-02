New GTA Online & V data shows why Rockstar aren’t rushing GTA 6

Rockstar Games has been called every name under the sun for re-releasing GTA Online on both Xbox Series X|S and PS5, but new data shows exactly why they’re not rushing into a GTA 6 launch.

It’s no secret that GTA Online has been a success perhaps even far greater than its developers ever imagined. First released on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, Grand Theft Auto V has not showed signs of slowing down – whether it’s been the addition of a casino, new heists, or further map changes.

That all being said, some quarters of the game’s community raised their eyebrow in disbelief when the developers rolled out a next-gen trailer during their PS5 reveal event last June. They were all expecting to see a flash of GTA 6, even if it was something as brief as Elder Scrolls 6 – but nothing.

Advertisement

Just months until that elusive November 2021 release date for GTA Online’s next-gen (current-gen, now) expansion, new data certainly backs up the slow and steady approach taken by Rockstar.

GTA 5 sales are still booming, blow for GTA 6?

On August 2, it was reported by Daniel Ahmad that they had surpassed 150 million units sold, adding to a whopping 350 million for the franchise.

Therefore, it also reaffirms the point that Grand Theft Auto V is by far the greatest commercial success in the series’ history.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto V has surpassed 150 million units sold in. The franchise has sold in over 350 million units. The next gen version of GTA V / GTA Online is set to launch this holiday. pic.twitter.com/yGbKQCO3M8 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 2, 2021

GTA Online player count increases

That’s not the only piece of data that explains why the GTA Online steam train isn’t stopping any time soon.

Read More: How to claim GTA Online Prime Gaming rewards

It has also been reported that GTA Online received a 72% increase of new players in the last quarter, according to Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive.

Advertisement

GTA Online received a 72% increase of new players during the last quarter – Take-Two pic.twitter.com/DJj1rpcuOJ — Ben (@videotech_) August 2, 2021

While it might be negative news for all of those GTA 6 clue finders and people expecting to see a new game in the near future, it does go some way to explain why they’re not in a hurry.

By the time GTA 6 finally does come out, with a leaked launch apparently set for 2025, just think what that figure could be – especially when you consider the next-gen expansion.