 New GTA Online & GTA 5 data shows why Rockstar aren't rushing GTA 6
New GTA Online & V data shows why Rockstar aren’t rushing GTA 6

Published: 2/Aug/2021 22:47

by David Purcell
gta 6 with trevor and gta 5 background
Rockstar Games

GTA 5 GTA 6 GTA Online

Rockstar Games has been called every name under the sun for re-releasing GTA Online on both Xbox Series X|S and PS5, but new data shows exactly why they’re not rushing into a GTA 6 launch. 

It’s no secret that GTA Online has been a success perhaps even far greater than its developers ever imagined. First released on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, Grand Theft Auto V has not showed signs of slowing down – whether it’s been the addition of a casino, new heists, or further map changes.

That all being said, some quarters of the game’s community raised their eyebrow in disbelief when the developers rolled out a next-gen trailer during their PS5 reveal event last June. They were all expecting to see a flash of GTA 6, even if it was something as brief as Elder Scrolls 6 – but nothing.

Just months until that elusive November 2021 release date for GTA Online’s next-gen (current-gen, now) expansion, new data certainly backs up the slow and steady approach taken by Rockstar.

GTA online car from Los Santos Tuners update
Rockstar Games
There’s always new content in GTA Online and GTA 5.

GTA 5 sales are still booming, blow for GTA 6?

On August 2, it was reported by Daniel Ahmad that they had surpassed 150 million units sold, adding to a whopping 350 million for the franchise.

Therefore, it also reaffirms the point that Grand Theft Auto V is by far the greatest commercial success in the series’ history.

GTA Online player count increases

That’s not the only piece of data that explains why the GTA Online steam train isn’t stopping any time soon.

It has also been reported that GTA Online received a 72% increase of new players in the last quarter, according to Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive.

While it might be negative news for all of those GTA 6 clue finders and people expecting to see a new game in the near future, it does go some way to explain why they’re not in a hurry.

By the time GTA 6 finally does come out, with a leaked launch apparently set for 2025, just think what that figure could be – especially when you consider the next-gen expansion.

