RDR2 Arthur Morgan actor blasts ‘Florida Joker’ over GTA 6 demands

Red Dead Redemption 2 Arthur Morgan actor Roger Clark has put the real-life ‘Florida Joker’ on blast after they’ve demanded money from Rockstar for using his “likeness” in the GTA 6 trailer.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer was finally released on December 4, giving fans of the series a long-awaited first look at what’s in store for next in the next entry in the franchise.

Fans were quick to point out the slew of easter eggs in the trailer, many of which referenced prior GTA titles, memes, real-life locations, and more.

Among them seemed to reference the real-life ‘Florida Joker’ who in 2022 was arrested and quickly went viral across the internet for his mugshot which strikingly resembled the DC Comics villain Joker.

Rockstar Games/Miami-Dade Corrections Lawrence Sullivan, known as the real-life “Florida Joker” has called out Rockstar for using his “likeness.”

“Florida Joker”, whose real name is Lawrence Sullivan, called out the Rockstar Games, claiming they were inspired by him, and insisted on speaking with the developers. “GTA, we gotta talk,” he said.

Then, in a TikTok on December 8, Sullivan demanded that Rockstar pay him for using his “likeness” in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

Hitting back, Roger Clark, the actor behind Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2 has spoken on the situation.”No, you don’t, you don’t need to talk to them. They’re not going to talk to you,” he said. “They’ve had people like you trying to sue them for decades.”

Clark added: “They are loaded up man. They know exactly what they can and cannot get away with.”

Not only that, the actor gave a piece of advice to Sullivan, suggesting he should “capitalize” on the fame he’s gotten since the trailer.

“If I were you, I would use the notoriety that they just threw your way to my advantage. Capitalize on it somehow. You ain’t getting a job at Home Depot with that face,” he said.

Rockstar has yet to respond publicly to the Florida Joker’s demands. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated with any news right here on Dexerto if they do.