Florida Joker threatens to break hacker behind GTA 6 leaks out of prison

The Florida Joker claims he wants to spring the hacker responsible for the GTA 6 leaks from the psychiatric ward where he’s confined so they can ‘team up’.

Ever since the leak of the GTA 6 trailer featuring a character he claims is a parody of his likeness, the Florida Joker has been demanding Rockstar offer him financial compensation for its use.

Now the IRL Joker has posted a video threatening to team up with the hacker behind the GTA 6 leaks.

“Keep playing with me, I’ll break that kid out the psych ward right now we gonna get on the laptop and we gonna hack your system again.”

The kid he’s referring to is the hacker responsible for 2022’s GTA 6 leaks. He was placed in a psychiatric facility after conviction.

The new video comes after a string of several “final warnings” issued to Rockstar over their use of his likeness.

In previous videos, he’d been demanding $5 million USD in compensation. But that number jumped to $10 million in this latest video.

Fans in the GTA subreddit saw the comedy value in it all at least. “I still think it’s funny that he wants to talk with a video game… and not the people who are making it…” Said one user, referencing the Florida Joker’s penchant for asking to “Talk with GTA” instead of addressing the developers, Rockstar.

Rockstar Games The trailer for GTA 6 featured plenty of Florida-related easter eggs besides the Florida Joker too.

“This was actually the reminder to the 8th final warning,” one Reddit user pointed out in response to the video.

Although the Florida Joker might have extended his deadline, Rockstar doesn’t seem to be taking his demands seriously.