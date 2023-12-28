Florida Joker demands $5 million over GTA 6 parody and gives Rockstar “final warning”

The ‘Florida Joker’ has now issued a “final warning” and wants $5 million in payment from Rockstar Games to avoid taking legal action over their likeness in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

Since the highly-anticipated GTA 6 trailer released on December 4, 2023, the Florida Joker has been constantly hitting out at Rockstar over his parodied appearance.

The viral sensation, whose real name is Lawrence Sullivan, has made several demands to Rockstar through clips on TikTok. It started by insisting they speak but soon turned into the Florida Joker wanting millions of dollars in payment over their GTA 6 likeness.

After various TikToks and no response from the developers, the Florida Joker has now issued his “final warning,” along with a demand for them to pay $5 million to stop further legal action.

Florida Joker issues “final warning” to Rockstar Games over GTA 6

In a lengthy clip, the ex-convicted criminal appeared from a bush, before breaking down the demands.

Sullivan explained discussions had been held with lawyers, and then announced: “We have sent you a letter, and we’re waiting for a response. If we don’t get a response by after my birthday, which is January 11, we are going to be taking legal action.

“I want 5 million dollars now, I’m getting harassed everywhere I go, the airport, the streets, ‘you’re that GTA Joker.'” The TikToker then ended by telling developers Rockstar and Take-Two to “get me my money.”

It is not known if Rockstar has been in contact with Sullivan over the dispute or what role if any the Florida Joker lookalike will have in the game when it’s released.

GTA 6 is set to release in 2025 and was officially confirmed by Rockstar that it would launch on current-generation consoles, such as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.