GTA 6 fans suggest perfect way for Rockstar to reference Vice City

Grand Theft Auto fans have found a perfect way for Rockstar to reference Vice City with the release of GTA 6.

After over a decade of waiting, we’ve seen a glimpse of what’s in store for the next title in the Grand Theft Auto universe. The long-anticipated GTA 6 trailer was finally revealed to the world on December 4, albeit ahead of schedule as it was leaked online before its planned release.

The trailer is jam-packed with easter eggs referencing real-life locations, memes, and nods to past GTA titles, all while showing off the fictional world of ‘Leonida’, a play on the state of Florida where we’ll see the return of the beloved Vice City.

While there were a ton of references in the trailer to the original Grand Theft Auto: Vice City released in 2002, fans have spotted a perfect way for Rockstar to connect the dots even more.

GTA 6 fans suggest name for game’s Collectors Edition

Physical copies of games are slowly becoming a thing of the past, as more gamers opt for digital releases with their next-generation consoles.

Nevertheless, players are eager to pick up a physical version of Grand Theft Auto 6 when it is released — all for the iconic guide booklet and map that’s expected to come with it.

Many will also have their eyes locked on the game’s collectors edition, and they already have a perfect name for it. In a post on Twitter/X, one Grand Theft Auto fan suggested that the special, or ‘collectors edition’ should be called ‘GTA VI:CE’.

VI of course being the number six in Roman numerals, where the ‘CE’ refers to ‘collectors edition’ — which together creates the word ‘VICE’.

Other fans in the replies think the idea is brilliant, and should undoubtedly be taken on board by Rockstar. “If they don’t do this I’ll be disappointed,” said one. “That’s actually the best idea ever lol,” wrote another.

With that said, there’s been no word on whether or not we’ll even see a collectors edition of Grand Theft Auto 6, as details on the release are still scarce. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated with any news right here on Dexerto as we learn more.