How to join GTA Online Sprunk vs eCola event: Guide & $300k rewards

GTA Online players can join the Sprunk vs eCola event to earn some easy cosmetics as well as a nice GTA$300,000. Here’s how to join the event.

Rockstar Games often gives players the chance to complete missions or enter events to earn lots of in-game cash.

As August comes to a close, players can join the Sprunk vs eCola event in GTA Online to earn cosmetics and a large chunk of cash.

Here’s everything players need to know about the ongoing GTA Online’s Sprunk vs eCola event, including how to join, the rewards offered, and when it ends.

How to join GTA Online’s Sprunk vs eCola event

Joining the event is simple but players must have an account on Rockstar Games’ Social Club.

If not already signed up, you can follow this link to the Social Club home page and sign up in two different ways:

Sign up normally using an email and password. Sign up by linking your PSN or Xbox Live account either through the console or webpage.

After your account is linked, you simply need to join either the Sprunk Official Crew Social Club or the eCola Official Crew club.

Players can choose whichever brand or design aesthetic they prefer most, as the rewards will be the only rewards that will change will be the cosmetic rewards received once the event ends.

Sprunk vs eCola event details

According to GTA Online’s official newswire, over the next three weeks, players can join either the Sprunk or eCola crew and build Crew Rank to earn themed cosmetics.

Players must cast as many votes as they can in the form of drinking either “Sprunk or eCola from vending machines, Convenience Stores, or Snack Bowls across Los Santos and Blaine County,” with each drink counting as one vote.

Additionally, cans of each soft drink will be completely free during the event, so players won’t have to worry about wasting cash.

Rockstar Games Rockstar Games is celebrating Los Santos’ fictional sodas in a big way in September.

GTA Online Sprunk vs eCola event end date & rewards

When the event concludes on September 14, 2022, the total votes will be counted in the form of overall members and drinks consumed.

All players who’ve logged into GTA Online during the event regardless of the crew joined will receive a hat, Parachute Bag, and Varsity Jacket of the winning brand, along with a GTA$300K bonus.

And that’s everything players need to know about joining the Sprunk vs eCola event in GTA Online! Make sure to drink lots of soda so your crew comes out on top.