How to claim GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards (May)

Rockstar Games have added some brand new Twitch Prime rewards in Grand Theft Auto 5, with online players able to now pick up not just Pixel Pete's Arcade property, but huge discounts on cars as well.

The game is regularly given a refresh by its developers and Rockstar's latest content update, on May 14, didn't just bring a brand new Lucky Wheel vehicle and some bonuses for those having a go of the missions.

If you're a Twitch Prime member, you're now entitled to a 10% price cut on all things discounted in the update, as well as a property to get your GTA Casino heist started up, and some further discounts on some of GTA's most premium vehicles.

Advertisement

GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards (May)

This latest set of rewards will be available right the way up to the end of the month, March 31, meaning players have plenty of time to claim them. To do that, though, you're going to need to know how to do it.

First of all, make sure that your Twitch Prime account is fully linked with your Rockstar Social Club account. To do this, sign in using the Social Club website. Once you have done that, link your Twitch account by signing into it on the next window. From there, link it to the gaming account you use on PC, Xbox One or PlayStation 4. Finally, load up GTA Online and redeem your rewards.

GTA Online discounts (May)

Mammoth Tula

Advertisement

As shown in the image above, the Mammoth Tula has been massively discounted for players – with a whopping 80% being knocked off the price. Usually, this would cost $5,173,700 from Warstock Cache & Carry, but for a limited time, Twitch Prime members can grab one for around $1,034,740 - $778,000 – according to Tez2.

Grotti Furia

There's not only that, though, as the Grotti Furia has also had its price slashed.

This car has been discounted by 70% for TP subscribers, taking its original price of $2,740,000 down massively. Clearly, it's worth knowing how to link your Twitch Prime and Rockstar Social Club accounts this month – with even more offers and rewards expected to drop in the near future.

Stick with at @GTA_INTEL for all of the latest GTA Online and GTA 6 news, including leaks, guides, and other feature content.