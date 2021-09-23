Valkyrae reveals YouTube is working on its own version of Twitch Prime and gifted subs

Streaming superstar Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has teased that YouTube is working on its own version of Twitch Prime, as well as gifted subs.

YouTube Gaming is gradually becoming the go-to platform for some of the world’s biggest streamers including Warzone star DrDisrespect, 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae, and more recently, DrLupo and TimTheTatman.

As the platform continues to grow, in-demand features like clips and subscriber-only chats have been added to keep up with Twitch, and now it seems as though a Prime-like membership is also in the works at YouTube.

During a stream on September 22, Valkyrae discussed the features currently available on YouTube with her viewers and confirmed that the popular video platform is working on gifted subs and “some sort of” Prime membership.

“We don’t have a Prime yet,” she said, “[but] YouTube is working on gifted members and some sort of Prime that’s not a Prime.”

Topic starts at 45:00

While there’s no information about what this “Prime that’s not a Prime” membership could include, we can look to the benefits offered by Twitch Prime – now officially known as Prime Gaming – as a jumping point of sorts.

One of the main features included with Prime Gaming is that members get one Twitch channel subscription to use every month. Alongside that, there are also free games and in-game loot for titles like Genshin Impact.

We’ll have to wait and see whether YouTube’s new Prime-inspired membership includes any of these features, or goes in a slightly different direction, but YouTube has shown in the past that it’s listening to viewer requests.

Back in May, YouTube launched subscriber-only chat in an attempt to keep up with its rival Twitch, with Global Head of Gaming Ryan ‘Fwiz’ Wyatt teasing that more highly-requested features will be coming soon.