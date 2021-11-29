GTA Trilogy players flame Rockstar after “highly modified” mobile port files found

A hacker has found evidence to back up the claims that the recent GTA Trilogy Remaster is nothing more than a slightly enhanced version of the mobile ports.

Grove Street Games’ GTA Trilogy release of the original, PS2-era Grand Theft Auto games did not go down very well. The launch of the three beloved games was met with almost universal condemnation from fans and many players have demanded refunds.

The definitive versions of GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas were rife with bugs and glitches at launch, and the Rockstar logo was incorrect. One of the biggest theories surrounding the failure of the GTA Trilogy has been that it’s simply a port of the mobile phone versions – just slightly upgraded.

Now, new evidence has come to life via a GTA Trilogy hacker that seems to support this.

The information came via GTA hacker @NationalPepper who posted photographic evidence to their Twitter. They said: “Lol. Here is another confirmation that we are playing highly modified mobile ports. There is still this widget left in the code, which asks you to choose touch controls.”