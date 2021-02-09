GTA RP has become one of the hottest things on Twitch at the moment with all sorts of streamers getting in on the NoPixel action. Now, a hilarious glitch has turned the world of GTA Online into something more like Cyberpunk 2077.

For those out of the loop, GTA RP lets players roleplay in a variety of roles they wouldn’t otherwise be able to in the regular game. These range from being police officers, car dealership owners to even, as you’ll see, paramedics.

Twitch streamer ‘Burn’ has already made a name for himself in the world of GTA RP thanks to his avatar’s resemblance to Johnny Silverhand – Keanu Reeves’ character in Cyberpunk 2077.

However, during a February 7 broadcast, Burn found himself in a precarious position after “Johnny” fell off his bike when it glitched out, leaving him critically injured on the road.

After some brief in-character discussion keeping with the roleplaying theme, the paramedics, including fellow streamer Swett started transporting Burn to the ambulance. It seemed to be a typical day in Las Santos until all hell broke loose.

Right as Burn’s body was placed in the ambulance, the vehicle started spinning out of control, completely disobeying the laws of physics.

“You can’t make this up!” Burn cackled as he watched the ambulance crash into buildings and the road like it was part of a tornado.

Not to break character, Burn, in his best Silverhand voice, blamed “fucking Arasaka” for the whole fiasco – the evil company featured in the game.

While all this was going on, Swett was still on the ground, watching the ambulance spin right round, baby right round. At the same time, he had to contend with avoiding the flying automobile that was glitching out of control.

He too remained in character and issued a “weather advisory” for any players who happened to be in the area.

Of course, what makes this all so much funnier is the fact that “Johnny Silverhand” was involved in this scene, as Cyberpunk 2077 is notorious for its near endless amount of glitches and bugs – many of which seem ripped right from these GTA RP clips.

It just goes to show that there is never a dull moment in GTA RP and it’s doing a good job at keeping fans entertained until Rockstar finally unveils GTA 6.