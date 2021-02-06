Logo
GTA

GTA 6 leaker claims to reveal potential release date, Vice City setting & story details

Published: 6/Feb/2021 12:27

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online characters sat around a pool
Rockstar Games

GTA 6

A supposed new GTA 6 leak has claimed to reveal the game’s release date, as well as a few other things like changes to GTA Online and even a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption. 

There are plenty of highly anticipated games that fans are waiting to get their hands on, but there’s no doubt that GTA 6 stands above them all as the most sought after game yet to be released. 

Rockstar Games have stayed ultra-silent on what they’ve got planned, leaking supposed leakers and insiders to reveal a whole load of details. 

They all seem to be pointing in a similar direction – Vice City – with differences coming surrounding the main characters, what the story will be, and most importantly, when the game will be released.

Rockstar Games
There have been a tonne of leaks surrounding GTA 6.

Some fans, and leaks, still believe that the game will be revealed and released before 2021 comes to a close. Though, Rockstar is working on updating GTA 5 before the end of the year and that might hinder things. 

Though the newest leak, which comes via an anonymous Ask Me Anything from a supposed insider claims that the game will be released in October 2023. 

That would make it over 10 years between the first release of GTA 5 and GTA 6’s arrival, but it does make sense. Rockstar will need time to work with the new consoles, and having two or three years will help elevate the game to make it truly next-gen.

Details of the GTAVI 4chan leaker AMA that got taken down from GamingLeaksAndRumours

On top of that, the supposed leaker claims that Vice City will be the destination, but that GTA 5 will be worked into the story with mentions of things that happened. 

Apparently, GTA Online is set to be a more “grounded” experience than what fans have gotten used to with GTA 5, doing away with the flying cars, bikes, and wild items currently available. There’s also meant to be a re-release of Red Dead Redemption before GTA 6 launches. 

Obviously, while a lot of it sounds plausible, GTA 6 leaks do have to be taken with a massive pinch of salt. Actual Rockstar insiders have repeatedly said that the game is not close to being announced yet, but fans will always live in hope.

Call of Duty

Twitch streamer Aydan “shadow-banned” in Warzone

Published: 6/Feb/2021 11:46 Updated: 6/Feb/2021 11:48

by Calum Patterson
Aydan in Warzone
Ghost / Infinity Ward

Aydan Warzone

One of Warzone’s most notable Twitch streamers, Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad, claims he has been shadow-banned in-game, posting a message of bemusement on social media.

As Activision continues to wrangle with the cheating and hacking issues persistent in Warzone, streamers have been having a tricky time playing the game – as has everyone else.

The game’s developers did a ban wave in early February, bragging that 60,000 cheaters had been taken off the servers. However, some of their moderation may be affecting innocent players too.

Warzone hackers
Activision
Hackers still remain the biggest problem in Warzone.

What is a shadow-ban in Warzone?

A shadow-ban in Warzone is typically when a player’s account is placed on a kind of ‘naughty list’ – where they are removed from the wider pool of players in matchmaking, and placed into matches filled with more cheaters and hackers.

A number of YouTubers have reported this happening to them, blaming frequent in-game reports from opposing players as the cause. Another downside is that queue times are incredibly long, as the available matchmaking pool is reduced so much.

It’s unclear if this is exactly what has happened to Aydan too, as he’s simply said “I got shadow-banned on Warzone… wtf?”

Other content creators who have had similar problems have been stuck with the shadow-ban for months, and are often forced to start a new account in order to play and create content.

Although unconfirmed, it is believed that mass-reporting by players can lead to a shadow-ban, as the game registers your account as potentially being untrustworthy, and a potential cheater.

Aydan will no doubt be in contact with the developer’s support team to get the issue resolved as quickly as possible.

We’ve seen other big names in Warzone quit the game entirely over the hacking issues, namely Vikkstar, and compounding these issues with shadow-bans could be another big mess.

We’ll keep you updated on the status of Aydan’s shadow-ban situation.