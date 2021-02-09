GTA publishers respond to calls for classic GTA remasters amid Trilogy rumors

Take-Two, the publishers behind Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise have responded to questions about possible remakes given rumors of a GTA Trilogy title with Vice City and San Andreas being released.
Many gaming fans, not just Grand Theft Auto fanatics, have been for clues about GTA 6 and asking when, oh when, will Rockstar Games finally reveal and release their next game.
There have been numerous leaks and claims regarding a release date, but recently, some leaks have claimed that the developers are actually working on a series of Grand Theft Auto remasters.
This would see the three classic games – GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas – given a new paint of coat and released to give players a chance to play them, if they haven’t already.
Will GTA Vice City and San Andreas be remastered?
The most recent rumors stem from a supposed insider on the reputable GTAForums, who has been dropping subtle hints about it.
It’s also gone right to the top too, with Take-Two responding to questions about a possible remake during their 2021 third-quarter earnings call on February 8. During the call, Take-Two were asked that by one shareholder that, given the appetite for GTA content, would remastering older games be on the table.
“It’s a great and encouraging question,” responded Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. “I’m kind of inclined to leave it more as a statement than a question. And any updates on our release schedule will come from Rockstar Games.”
The Take-Two CEO didn’t take it any further and moved on to answering questions about the publishers’ other franchises like NBA 2K, as well as speaking glowing about GTA Online.
- Read More: What is GTA V roleplay?
There’s no doubt that, if a remaster was ever available, it would sell pretty well – even with GTA fans who have played the games before. That nostalgia is always there, and players especially want to see Vice City again – that’s evident from the hype surrounding Vice City.
However, it will be on Rockstar to make the call about whether they’d make remasters or not.