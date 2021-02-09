Logo
GTA publishers respond to calls for classic GTA remasters amid Trilogy rumors

Published: 9/Feb/2021 11:02

by Connor Bennett
Tommy Vercitti from Vice City driving a bike with updated graphics
YouTube: DubStepZz/Rockstar

Take-Two, the publishers behind Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise have responded to questions about possible remakes given rumors of a GTA Trilogy title with Vice City and San Andreas being released. 

Many gaming fans, not just Grand Theft Auto fanatics, have been for clues about GTA 6 and asking when, oh when, will Rockstar Games finally reveal and release their next game. 

There have been numerous leaks and claims regarding a release date, but recently, some leaks have claimed that the developers are actually working on a series of Grand Theft Auto remasters. 

This would see the three classic games – GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas – given a new paint of coat and released to give players a chance to play them, if they haven’t already.

GTA Online character with a car and house
Rockstar Games
There have been plenty of rumors about GTA 6, but nothing official yet.

Will GTA Vice City and San Andreas be remastered?

The most recent rumors stem from a supposed insider on the reputable GTAForums, who has been dropping subtle hints about it.

It’s also gone right to the top too, with Take-Two responding to questions about a possible remake during their 2021 third-quarter earnings call on February 8. During the call, Take-Two were asked that by one shareholder that, given the appetite for GTA content, would remastering older games be on the table. 

“It’s a great and encouraging question,” responded Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. “I’m kind of inclined to leave it more as a statement than a question. And any updates on our release schedule will come from Rockstar Games.”

GTA Vice City walks towards cars
Rockstar Games
Players have been eager to return to Vice City for years.

The Take-Two CEO didn’t take it any further and moved on to answering questions about the publishers’ other franchises like NBA 2K, as well as speaking glowing about GTA Online. 

There’s no doubt that, if a remaster was ever available, it would sell pretty well – even with GTA fans who have played the games before. That nostalgia is always there, and players especially want to see Vice City again – that’s evident from the hype surrounding Vice City.

However, it will be on Rockstar to make the call about whether they’d make remasters or not.

Overwatch

Insane Baptiste Immortality Field trickshot saves Overwatch players from certain death

Published: 9/Feb/2021 10:52

by Lauren Bergin
Baptiste Overwatch on Volskaya Industries with logo
Blizzard Entertainment

Baptiste

When it comes to Overwatch supports Baptise shouldn’t be underrated. An insane new trick using the Haitian’s Immortality Field on Volskaya Industries can make or break a team fight. 

Overwatch support players often default to the more popular options such as Moria and Mercy meaning that Baptise, the rocket launcher wielding combat medic, gets left out in the cold a little.

This doesn’t mean that he’s gone and forgotten though, which has been proven by the fact that he’s received the new Legendary Terracotta Medic skin as part of the Lunar New Year event.

A new trick that’s surfaced on Reddit, however, may take the hero from the bottom of your support pool all the way to the top.

Blizzard EntertainmentThe combat medic has a pitiful pick rate, but he’s still a force to be reckoned with.

Baptiste Immortality Field Trick

One of the support’s most useful abilities is his Immortality Field, which ensures that all allies within its radius can’t be killed. As Reddit user MightyMrTea proves, the ability can really turn the tide of the battle.

Conveniently having slowed down their insane shot, the player is seen exiting the B Point attacker side spawn, then using Baptiste’s Exo Boots to jump. At the apex of their bounce they fire off their Field, aiming over the archway and slightly to the right (using the yellow building with the “V” as a guide).

The life saving device bounces off of the top of the entrance to the workshop, landing right in the middle of the ally team.

Best Lamp throw I’ve had to date from r/Overwatch

Fluke or fantastic play?

While MightyMrTea himself seems pretty impressed at his own abilities, writing that this was the “best Lamp throw [he’s] had to date,” it seems like you can master the angle of this trick with a bit of practice.

After all, this player clearly went through the thought process of working out what the best angle to clear the archway and still make it onto Point B was, but maybe didn’t expect an outcome this perfect.

Inspired to try out Baptiste yet? Show the underrated support (and your team) some love next time you’re on Volskaya and give this one a go!