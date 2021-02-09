GTA publishers respond to calls for classic GTA remasters amid Trilogy rumors

Take-Two, the publishers behind Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise have responded to questions about possible remakes given rumors of a GTA Trilogy title with Vice City and San Andreas being released.

Many gaming fans, not just Grand Theft Auto fanatics, have been for clues about GTA 6 and asking when, oh when, will Rockstar Games finally reveal and release their next game.

There have been numerous leaks and claims regarding a release date, but recently, some leaks have claimed that the developers are actually working on a series of Grand Theft Auto remasters.

This would see the three classic games – GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas – given a new paint of coat and released to give players a chance to play them, if they haven’t already.

Will GTA Vice City and San Andreas be remastered?

The most recent rumors stem from a supposed insider on the reputable GTAForums, who has been dropping subtle hints about it.

Read More: Leaked Rockstar patent means GTA 6 could have multiple cities

It’s also gone right to the top too, with Take-Two responding to questions about a possible remake during their 2021 third-quarter earnings call on February 8. During the call, Take-Two were asked that by one shareholder that, given the appetite for GTA content, would remastering older games be on the table.

“It’s a great and encouraging question,” responded Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. “I’m kind of inclined to leave it more as a statement than a question. And any updates on our release schedule will come from Rockstar Games.”

The Take-Two CEO didn’t take it any further and moved on to answering questions about the publishers’ other franchises like NBA 2K, as well as speaking glowing about GTA Online.

There’s no doubt that, if a remaster was ever available, it would sell pretty well – even with GTA fans who have played the games before. That nostalgia is always there, and players especially want to see Vice City again – that’s evident from the hype surrounding Vice City.

However, it will be on Rockstar to make the call about whether they’d make remasters or not.