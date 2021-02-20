Logo
GTA publishers shut down GTA 3 & Vice City remakes amid remaster rumors

Published: 20/Feb/2021 12:31

by Connor Bennett
Tommy Vercitti in a remastered version of GTA Vice City
Rockstar Games

GTA publishers Take-Two have shut down a fan project of reverse engineering GTA 3 and Vice City amid rumors that a remastered trilogy of classic GTA games could be released soon. 

Over the years, Grand Theft Auto fans have messed around with the games that Rockstar have released, with some digging into the code to improve upon the normal release.

That’s given us some hilarious mods, the rise of GTA RP, as well as different cities and modern graphics for GTA 5. Of course, Rockstar and Take-Two – the publishers behind GTA – own the copyrights and can strike down modders if they choose to do so. They did recently go after GTA Online cheat sellers.

However, they’ve now shut down a fan project that was reverse engineering both GTA 3 and Vice City to bring the games up to date with a few modern changes. 

Rockstar Games
Many GTA fans are eager for a return to the iconic Vice City.

The project, which came from a group of GTA Fans, was being worked on over the course of the last few years, with videos showing how they’d changed the iconic titles. 

As RockstarIntel noted, the DMCA request from Take-Two was posted on GitHub, showing that they’d shut down all the files that were being used in the reverse engineering project. 

The full DMCA takedown notice accompanies these files on the GitHub page, showing the complete copyright claim. It shows that they’d taken fair use into context but in this situation, it wasn’t quite applicable. 

What’s interesting to some GTA fans is that the takedown of the project comes amid rumors that Rockstar will be releasing their own remastered trilogy for GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. 

Given that they’d want to protect that, if it’s real, and probably make a few similar changes to the reverse engineering project, it makes sense that they’d go after it.

Though fans will be hoping the copyright claims don’t extend to other projects, otherwise it could spell the end of some popular GTA-based things like RP.

Was the FFAR secretly nerfed in Warzone? Streamer Aydan sparks silent nerf rumors

Published: 20/Feb/2021 11:23

by Connor Bennett
Aydan side-by-side with an FFAR
Instagram: Aydan/Activision

Aydan Warzone

Warzone star Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad believes the FFAR may have suffered a secret nerf, as something appears to not be quite right with the recoil anymore. Though, not everyone is sure he’s right. 

Just like any other battle royale, Warzone has gone through rounds and rounds of buffs and nerfs, with overpowered weapons being dragged right back down to earth.

With the integration of Black Ops Cold War, a few new weapons have stood out from the pack, and that includes the FFAR. It’s a weapon that YouTuber and streamer NICKMERCS believes is the best gun in the game, and could be set to suffer from nerfs with a new update.

However, according to battle royale star Aydan, the weapon may have already been nerfed in secret, as he thinks something feels off about the recoil. 

Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1
Activision / Treyarch
The FFAR is one of the standout weapons from Cold War.

The former Fortnite professional flagged the potential changes on February 20, asking if anyone else had noticed a slight change to the assault rifle.

“So do we wanna talk about how the FFAR got silent nerfed since like 2 or 3 days ago and nothing was said? So tired of guns/attachments being changed without any line of communication and it’s up to us to just figure it out,” he tweeted. 

A handful of fellow players responded saying they’d noticed a change as well. “I feel like something with the recoil was changed, maybe the underbarrel or the task force barrel got nerfed. Who f**king knows,” Aydan added. 

 

Others disagreed though, noting that the weapon still feels as strong as ever. “IDK man that thing still hits,” added TBE Newbzz. “Raider stock feels nerfed and ADS as well,” noted another. 

Given that its supposed to be a “secret nerf,” the devs aren’t likely to reveal anything just yet. So, we’ll just have to wait and see if more players are noticing the same things, or if its just a placebo on the end of others.