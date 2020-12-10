Logo
GTA Online update patch notes: Stirling GT, cash boosts, discounts

Published: 10/Dec/2020 12:45

by Alex Garton
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

Rockstar Games’ latest Grand Theft Auto Online update has arrived and there’s a new podium car that players are guaranteed to get excited about.

After skipping over an update last week in GTA Online, a new content refresh has rolled out ahead of the Cayo Perico heist on December 15. As per usual, there’s plenty to look forward to in this week’s update with bonuses for both cash and RP in races, as well as a brand new podium car.

On top of this, there’s a range of discounts and sales across multiple properties and cars.

So, if you’re planning on picking up something expensive, this might be the week to do it.

GTA Online update patch notes for December 10

Transform Races and Time Trial – 3x Cash and RP

Transform Races were introduced to GTA Online back in 2017.

The bonuses are a huge aspect of the GTA updates for a lot of players, so let’s breakdown what we can expect this week. Rockstar have introduced 3x cash and RP on Transform Races, Time Trials, and RC Time Trials.

These races have been fan-favorite activities since their release, so the added reward bonuses are great news for players.

It’s worth noting that these bonuses don’t last forever so get online and make the most of them while they’re available.

Stirling GT podium vehicle

This week’s update also introduces the Stirling GT as the new podium vehicle.

There’s no denying how good this car looks and it’ll certainly catch the eye of passers-by.

Although a GTA vehicle, the Stirling GT is based on the Mercedes-Benz SL and SLR.

GTA Online discounts

If you’re in the market for a new vehicle or property, this week’s discounts might just entice you to make a purchase.

With a massive 40% of selected cars and properties such as High-End Garages, MOC Personal Vehicle Storage, and Arena Garage Floors, it could be the right time to spend some money.

Properties

  • Casino Penthouse Garage – 40% off
  • Arcade Garage – 40% off
  • High-End Garages – 40% off
  • Arena Garage Floors – 40% off
  • Office Garages – 40% off
  • MOC Personal Vehicle Storage – 40% off
  • Nightclub Storage Garage Levels – 40% off
  • High-End Properties – 40% off
  • Arcades – 30 % off
  • Vehicle Cargo Warehouses – 25% off

Vehicles

  • Komoda – 40% off
  • Locust – 40% off
  • SC1 – 40% off
  • X80 Proto – 30% off

That rounds off a recap of this week’s GTA update. It’s fair to say Rockstar hasn’t slacked in the discount and bonuses department. These deals won’t last forever so jump into game and make the most of them while they last.

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS makes bold prediction about BOCW Warzone Season 1

Published: 10/Dec/2020 12:31

by James Busby
Kilo 141
NICKMERCS / Activision

Black Ops Cold War NICKMERCS Warzone

The ever-popular Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has given his thoughts on how Black Ops Cold War will impact the current Warzone meta.

While Warzone currently shares its loadouts with Modern Warfare, it won’t be long until Black Ops Cold War’s guns are integrated into the game. This integration will likely have a huge impact on Warzone’s current meta, especially given certain Black Ops variants are better than their Modern Warfare counterparts. 

While Modern Warfare’s ever-popular Kilo 141 has been the go-to gun for both competitive and casual players alike, popular Warzone streamer believes this could soon change. Whether you love or hate this AR, it looks like Treyarch’s integration will be making some pretty big changes to the current loadout picks in Warzone. 

Call of Duty kilo weapon in inspect feature.
Activision / Infinity Ward
The Kilo has remained at the top of the Warzone rankings for a long time.

The Kilo 141 is still the most dominant assault rifle in the entire game thanks to its incredible accuracy, minimal recoil, and fantastic damage range. In fact, this AR has proved so devastating that the majority of the playerbase utilizes it. 

“If I’m running a tournament, I’m running the Kilo,” Nick says. “Most people are running the Kilo and while in the past we’ve seen other guns be the main AR, like the Grau or an LMG like the Bruen — every time there is big update, there’s always a new gun that comes into play.”

Of course, the Kilo’s dominance has led many Warzone players to call upon Activision to nerf it, but there have been no significant changes that have altered its current placement as the number one gun. 

However, NICKMERCS believes the Kilo’s days are numbered. “With all these new guns coming in from Cold War, I think it’s about time to say goodbye to the Kilo. Every single time in the history of Warzone when new guns come in and new updates come in, there’s new guns that take the throne.”

While many Call of Duty fans will be happy to see the meta shift away from the Kilo 141, the Call of Duty content creator hopes Activision aren’t too harsh. After all, major nerfs can lead to a gun becoming unusable.  

“My only hope is that when they nerf the Kilo, they don’t nerf it into the ground,” states Nick. “It still needs to be viable. They did a great job with the Grau and the Bruen nerf, so I have a pretty good feeling they’re going to do good with the Kilo.”

Of course, only time will tell whether Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War integration will have a huge impact on the current Warzone meta. For now, though, the Kilo 141 still remains the top dog. 