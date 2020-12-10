GTA Online update patch notes: Stirling GT, cash boosts, discounts

Rockstar Games’ latest Grand Theft Auto Online update has arrived and there’s a new podium car that players are guaranteed to get excited about.

After skipping over an update last week in GTA Online, a new content refresh has rolled out ahead of the Cayo Perico heist on December 15. As per usual, there’s plenty to look forward to in this week’s update with bonuses for both cash and RP in races, as well as a brand new podium car.

On top of this, there’s a range of discounts and sales across multiple properties and cars.

So, if you’re planning on picking up something expensive, this might be the week to do it.

GTA Online update patch notes for December 10

Transform Races and Time Trial – 3x Cash and RP

The bonuses are a huge aspect of the GTA updates for a lot of players, so let’s breakdown what we can expect this week. Rockstar have introduced 3x cash and RP on Transform Races, Time Trials, and RC Time Trials.

Read More: Hilarious way to speed up your heists

These races have been fan-favorite activities since their release, so the added reward bonuses are great news for players.

It’s worth noting that these bonuses don’t last forever so get online and make the most of them while they’re available.

Stirling GT podium vehicle

This week’s update also introduces the Stirling GT as the new podium vehicle.

There’s no denying how good this car looks and it’ll certainly catch the eye of passers-by.

GTA Online discounts

If you’re in the market for a new vehicle or property, this week’s discounts might just entice you to make a purchase.

With a massive 40% of selected cars and properties such as High-End Garages, MOC Personal Vehicle Storage, and Arena Garage Floors, it could be the right time to spend some money.

Properties

Casino Penthouse Garage – 40% off

Arcade Garage – 40% off

High-End Garages – 40% off

Arena Garage Floors – 40% off

Office Garages – 40% off

MOC Personal Vehicle Storage – 40% off

Nightclub Storage Garage Levels – 40% off

High-End Properties – 40% off

Arcades – 30 % off

Vehicle Cargo Warehouses – 25% off

Vehicles

Komoda – 40% off

Locust – 40% off

SC1 – 40% off

X80 Proto – 30% off

That rounds off a recap of this week’s GTA update. It’s fair to say Rockstar hasn’t slacked in the discount and bonuses department. These deals won’t last forever so jump into game and make the most of them while they last.