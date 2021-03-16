GTA Online surprise March 16 update: patch notes, download size - Dexerto

Rockstar Games has released a surprise update for GTA Online on March 16. Reports suggest that the patch will include a fix to loading times on PC, but what else will this mystery update add to the game?

Despite GTA Online releasing all the way back in 2013, Rockstar has maintained a constant stream of content and support for the title.

As a result of this, the game still retains a large and dedicated fanbase over eight years later. GTA fans receive an update every single Thursday on a weekly basis that usually includes a range of minor changes and additions to the game.

Advertisement

So, when a surprise patch was discovered on all platforms for the game on March 16, it certainly caught the attention of players. Without further ado, let’s run through everything we know about this mystery update.

GTA Online March 16 update download size

The download size for this surprise update varies depending on which platform you play the game on. For Xbox and PlayStation, the patch will be between 700MB and 1GB in total.

Whereas for PC, it will only be a download size of 400MB, so fingers crossed it shouldn’t take you too long to update the game.

New #GTAOnline patch is out

~1 GB on Xbox, ~700 MB on PlayStation and ~400 MB on PC

No patch notes yet, reports that the loading times fix for PC has been implemented. — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) March 16, 2021

What’s Included? Patch notes

Although the official patch notes from Rockstar have not been released, reports suggest that the update will be fixing the issues with load times on PC. This is great news for players as the loading screens on PC were unbelievably long and frustrating to wait through.

Advertisement

Believe it or not, the fix for these issues was actually figured out by a GTA player who was rewarded $10,000 from Rockstar for their help. This update is likely to implement the fix that they developed.

Unfortunately, that’s everything we know about the mystery patch so far. We’ll have to wait for Rockstar’s official patch notes to see what other changes have arrived with the update.

Read More: GTA Online player pulls of insane aerial stunt

Rest assured, we’ll update this article as soon as any new information on the patch arises, so stay tuned.