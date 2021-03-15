Rockstar rewards GTA player $10K for fixing GTA Online loading times - Dexerto

One player’s unofficial fix for the extremely long loading times in GTA Online on PC will be getting included in an upcoming update from Rockstar, and even earned them a cool $10,000.

If you play GTA Online, you are probably aware of the insane loading times it takes to get into the game. Even for the massive amount of content inside, the wait doesn’t really make sense, but help is finally on the way – for PC players, at least.

A few months back, a player/dev named t0stercx discovered that the long loading times all came down to some poorly optimized code, and even provided an unofficial fix that brought the load times down to around 90 seconds, though it did come with the risk of being banned.

According to a PC Gamer report from March 15 though, Rockstar noticed tostercx’s fix, and have decided to implement it officially for PC players in an upcoming update, along with rewarding them as well.

Rockstar reducing GTA Online loading times on PC

“After a thorough investigation, we can confirm that player t0st did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved,” the company told PC Gamer in a statement. “As a result of these investigations, we have made some changes that will be implemented in a forthcoming title update.”

Not only that, but t0st also said in an update on his website that Rockstar paid him $10,000 for finding the fix through the H1 bounty system, which is usually reserved for people who find security issues or hacks and let the publishers know.

This is huge news for players on PC, as t0st’s now-official mod was proven to reduce loading times by up to 70 percent (though Rockstar didn’t confirm that players would see this same amount after the update), which is night and day compared to what most players sit through right now.

They correctly predicted as well that the fix wouldn’t take long at all for Rockstar to implement. It might not have happened overnight like a lot of us wanted, but at least Rockstar didn’t take too long to get around to the easy fix.

When will GTA Online loading times be reduced on PC?

As we mentioned Rockstar also did not mention exactly when the update that contains the fix will go live, but since they’re announcing it officially, we’d keep our eyes out for it to arrive in the next couple of weeks.

Sadly, console players are being left out in cold it seems, as Rockstar mentioned no help coming for them in the update, since this will only apply to PC players. That’s not saying PS4 and Xbox users won’t get a similar one in the future or for the next-gen update, but for now, the wait continues.