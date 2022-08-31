GTA Online players mourn forgotten GTA 5 drinks during Sprunk vs eCola event

With GTA Online’s Sprunk vs eCola event in full swing, players took the time to mourn GTA 5’s sodas and other drinks that didn’t get a spotlight.

For those who may have missed it, GTA Online is hosting a Sprunk vs eCola event for players to earn some easy rewards.

Sprunk and eCola are undoubtedly GTA’s most popular fictional drinks, but they’re not the only spoof cola’s Rockstar created for the game.

As such, fans are mourning the fictional sodas that didn’t get a spotlight in the event, particularly Orang-O-Tang.

GTA Online players mourn Orang-O-Tang soda

Rockstar Games While Sprunk and eCola get cool cosmetics from this event, Orang-O-Tang is sadly left in the dust.

A post on the GTAonline subreddit sparked some debate about which fictitious GTA cola is really the best of the bunch.

Reddit user ColePerfettiFan made the post which featured a picture of a bottle of Orang-O-Tang with the caption “Screw everyone else, Orang-O-Tang dominates.”

The post was clearly made in reference to the ongoing brand war event, which has surprisingly divided the community in the best way possible.

While most players have their focus on the two soda juggernauts, there are some players who would have gladly supported Orang-O-Tang.

“I would pick it over Sprunk or eCola. I love Fanta but not a fan of Sprite or Cola,” said user hcnsj.

GTA fan Eddy63 instead gave a shout-out to Junk Energy Drink, which is featured prominently in several aspects of GTA Online.

Of course, other players took the opportunity to meme on others for their taste in soft drinks.

“Thank god people like you exist, I’d never know what to do with all the leftover orange soda at parties. Here ya go,” said user TheCupcakeScrub.

Another fan said “As much as I hate Sprunk, and am at war with them, I will never understand who the hell drinks orange soda.”

Unfortunately, fans of the less popular fictional cola options will just have to silently support their favorite brands from the sidelines as Sprunk and eCola continue to duke it out for the crown.