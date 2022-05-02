GTA Online player finds genius trick to double motorcycle delivery payout

One GTA Online player has found a method for completing delivery missions that is twice as effective as normal and could seriously speed up the game’s cash flow.

There are so many ways to earn in GTA Online that it can be overwhelming to know where to get started.

Delivery missions serve as one excellent way to get your foot in the door to earning serious cash while not having as many barriers to entry as something like Cayo Perico.

While delivery money might not be on the same scale as a heist, this little trick will help players get the most out of their time.

Genius GTA Online trick to double motorcycle deliver payouts

If you’re looking to speed up your cash intake then pick up a motorcycle delivery mission and set out to find a Bobcat XL.

Once you’ve got your truck, go and hunt down two versions of the bike that you need to turn in and line them up together on an elevated surface.

After that, back the Bobcat up to where they’re sitting and let the tailgate down. You’ll need to finesse a little bit, but both bikes will fit next to each other if done correctly.

It might seem precarious at first but with some careful driving you can drop off both vehicles without severe damage and effectively half the time you would have otherwise spent finishing the mission.

This kind of trick used to work with the Cargobob back in the day as well, but Rockstar has since patched that ability out of the game.

There’s no telling if they’ll remove this one too, so be sure to take advantage of it while it’s still around.