GTA Online player discovers Up-n-Atomizer trick you would never think of

Published: 1/Dec/2020 11:14

by David Purcell
GTA Online

The Up-n-Atomizer might not look like its from the same planet as other Grand Theft Auto weapons, but one GTA Online player has discovered a handy trick with it that the everyday person would find helpful. 

The world of GTA 5 is full with violence, fast cars and loud sounds. Even if you get a few members of the community who stick to the roads and stop at traffic lights for a laugh, generally they are in the minority and the rest is utter chaos.

A gun like the Up-n-Atomizer is capable of great things, terrible, but great. Its powerful blast can send cars, buses, tanks, and even planes flying in the opposite direction.

However, one player has shown a more delicate side to the gun. Apparently, this is actually the perfect tool to move cars between parking spaces.

Moving cars isn’t difficult in GTA, but the Up-n-Atomizer definitely makes it more graceful. Well, if you use it right.

GTA Online trick for the Up-n-Atomizer

As seen in a clip posted to the GTA Online subreddit, user skelatorx7 proved that it’s not all about destruction with the weapon.

In fact, with just one small push, they were able to move their car perfectly from one place to another without doing a single scratch to it. Now, here it’s just one off the street and not many will care about that, but it would definitely be handy if it were your own insured vehicle.

As seen in the video, the player simply aimed in and fired low into the side of the car. Soon after, it flips perfectly into the next parking spot as if it was a natural way for it to happen.

Perfection from gtaonline

Not everybody in the comments quite understood how it worked, though. One said: “How did the shot go through the car?” while another posted: “Car flip? How?”

Other users have found more crazy ways of using the Atomizer, of course, including the use of it to shift buses in the middle of the road. After all, they can be annoying, cruising around slowly in front of your speedy vehicles.

You never know, maybe in the future your mechanic will be blasting your cars over to you like this, rather than riding them to your path. Never going to happen, but definitely a funny picture to paint.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020: Start date, skins, Winter Express LTM

Published: 1/Dec/2020 10:47 Updated: 1/Dec/2020 10:48

by Calum Patterson
It’s almost that time of year again, and Apex Legends’ second holiday season is about to get into full swing. Holo-Day Bash is set to return for 2020, with all new skins, and a rerun of the Winter Express LTM.

To keep up with the yearly festivities, the first event of Apex Legends Season 7 will be holiday-themed – this we know thanks to some badges that have already confirmed the 2020 Holo-day bash ahead of an official announcement from Respawn.

The exact same thing happened with this year’s Fight or Fright event, for Halloween, which was also revealed early due to in-game badges that couldn’t be unlocked yet.

So, if you’re wondering when Holo-day Bash 2020 starts and ends, what kind of cosmetics will be available, and what mode to expect, here’s everything we know so far.

When is Holo-Day Bash 2020 in Apex Legends?

The Holo-Day bash will start on December 1, and run through until January 4.

Holo-Day Bash 2020 update time

The update is expected to go live at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT. There’s no patch to come with it, so there won’t be any big downloads to worry about.

Badges for Holo-Day Bash 2020 are already visible in Apex Legends.

Unlike last year though, this is not a Collection event. Instead, like Fight or Fright, Holo-Day Bash 2020 is just a Themed event. That means there won’t be a new Heirloom to unlock, whereas last year,  Pathfinder’s boxing gloves could be unlocked by completing the collection.

Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash 2020 trailer

On November 24, Respawn Entertainment revealed a brand new trailer for the event.

Holo-Day Bash 2020 skins

Just because it’s not a collection event though, doesn’t mean there won’t be new skins and cosmetics to get your hands on. The trailer showed off nine in total, from what we could see.

These skins will be available in bundles in the Item Shop from December 1, seen below.

Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash skins Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash skins Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash skins

There’s also an event prize tracker, which you will be able to complete through challenges.

Winter Express LTM

Speaking of challenges, you’ll want to complete these in the “new-and-improved” Winter Express LTM.

Winter Express will return in the Holo-Day Bash 2020 event.

For those who didn’t play last year, Winter Express takes place on World’s Edge, with Mirage as the game announcer. The objective is to win control of the train over three rounds. And there’s no loot – instead, Legends are given preset loadouts.

On the event, they said in a blog post: “This year, when your squad respawns after a round has finished, you will spawn on your own supply ship as it follows the train. From here, your squad will be able to survey the battlefield and skydive into combat as the train arrives at its next station and the objective unlocks. The squad that won the previous round will respawn directly on the train.

Respawn Hover Tanks

In the trailer, new Respawn Hover Tanks could also be seen, seen below.

New Hover Tanks will be added in the seasonal event.

These will follow along with the train, and your team will respawn and jump from these back down into the action at the start of each round – unless you won the previous round, in which case, you’ll start on the train.