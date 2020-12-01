GTA Online player discovers Up-n-Atomizer trick you would never think of

The Up-n-Atomizer might not look like its from the same planet as other Grand Theft Auto weapons, but one GTA Online player has discovered a handy trick with it that the everyday person would find helpful.

The world of GTA 5 is full with violence, fast cars and loud sounds. Even if you get a few members of the community who stick to the roads and stop at traffic lights for a laugh, generally they are in the minority and the rest is utter chaos.

A gun like the Up-n-Atomizer is capable of great things, terrible, but great. Its powerful blast can send cars, buses, tanks, and even planes flying in the opposite direction.

However, one player has shown a more delicate side to the gun. Apparently, this is actually the perfect tool to move cars between parking spaces.

GTA Online trick for the Up-n-Atomizer

As seen in a clip posted to the GTA Online subreddit, user skelatorx7 proved that it’s not all about destruction with the weapon.

In fact, with just one small push, they were able to move their car perfectly from one place to another without doing a single scratch to it. Now, here it’s just one off the street and not many will care about that, but it would definitely be handy if it were your own insured vehicle.

As seen in the video, the player simply aimed in and fired low into the side of the car. Soon after, it flips perfectly into the next parking spot as if it was a natural way for it to happen.

Perfection from gtaonline

Not everybody in the comments quite understood how it worked, though. One said: “How did the shot go through the car?” while another posted: “Car flip? How?”

Other users have found more crazy ways of using the Atomizer, of course, including the use of it to shift buses in the middle of the road. After all, they can be annoying, cruising around slowly in front of your speedy vehicles.

You never know, maybe in the future your mechanic will be blasting your cars over to you like this, rather than riding them to your path. Never going to happen, but definitely a funny picture to paint.