GTA Online Black Friday update: Huge sales, Open Wheel bonuses, more - Dexerto

Rockstar Games have got a Grand Theft Auto Online update that plays into Black Friday with a whole host of sales for vehicles, businesses, and buildings.

GTA Online’s weekly updates are always something to look forward to for fans, as Rockstar Games rolls out some bonuses so that players can build up their Maze Bank accounts.

The bonuses, both for cash and RP, are the big attention grabbers from the updates, but the sales that Rockstar also drops are nothing to be ignored either. You can save quite a lot on a car that you want or a business you want to own.

With Black Friday getting underway in the real world – marking a few days of sales – Rockstar have also joined in the fun with some pretty interesting discounts as well.

Open Wheel races bonuses – 2x Cash & RP

As already noted, the bonuses are the biggest part of the weekly updates, so we’ll start there. This week, starting November 26, is all about Open Wheel Races for double rewards while King of the Hill pays out triple.

The bonuses for Open Wheel races are not limited to one or two select tracks, but you will have to jump into a Rockstar Created race to earn the bonus. The best way to check this is to simply join a race from the pink F1 car icons that are dotted around the map.

If a lobby then decides to vote for a non-Rockstar Created race, simply back out and find a different lobby. You’ll have up to December 9th to earn the bonus rewards.

GTA Online Black Friday discounts

In terms of the Black Friday sale, some of GTA Online’s most expensive vehicles are on sale. So, if you’ve ever had your eye on the gold Luxor Deluxe, it’s 70% off starting November 27.

Additionally, the Terrorbyte, Terrorbyte modifications, and RM-10 Bombushka are also 70%, so you can make your mark on Los Santos with this sale.

Declasse Scramjet – 60% off

Imponte Ruiner 2000 – 60% off

Ocelot Stromberg – 60% off

Principe Deveste Eight – 60% off

Nagasaki Shotaro – 70% off

Terrorbyte – 70% off

Terrorbyte Upgrades & Modifications – 70% off

Pegassi Oppressor – 50% off

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II – 50% off

RM-10 Bombushka – 70% off

B-11 Strikeforce – 70% off

Buckingham Luxor – 70% off

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe – 70% off

Buckingham Swift (including Swift with Flying Bravo) – 70% off

GTA Online discounts – November 26 update

In addition to the major Black Friday sale, there are plenty of other things on sale too – including the Ocelot R88 Open Wheel racecar.

On top of that, garages and Large Special Cargo Warehouses are 40% and 30% off respectively. Plus, there are discounts on other vehicles and Nightclubs too.

Ocelot R88 – 30% off

Annis RE-7B – 40% off

Large Special Cargo Warehouse – 30% off

Garages – 40% off

Dinka Vindicator – 30% off

Western Rampant Rocket – 30% off

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag– 30% off

Nightclubs – 40% off

Nightclub Upgrades & Modifications – 30% off

If you haven’t got the cash to splash out on the Ocelot R88, the other Open Wheel vehicle – the Benefactor BR8 – is on the Diamond Casino podium.

So, head on in, take a spin, and see if you can get your hands on a free Formula 1 car.