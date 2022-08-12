GTA Online makes 5 big changes in secret update: Aug 11 full patch notes

There was a secret update on August 11 and while Rockstar hasn’t released detailed patch notes yet, we’ve got the list of what’s been changed this time around.

GTA Online received the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack update on July 26 and now Rockstar has followed that up with a few more changes that improve the experience of the new content as well as some big problems in more familiar parts of the game.

Here’s what we know about the silent update and the key changes that it made to better the all-around experience.

According to GTA watchdog TezFunz2, there were a handful of important fixes. From Cayo Perico to the all-new CESP, these are the biggest changes:

Solo gold wall glitch for Cayo Perico Heist

Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack glitch involving Stripclub

Car Meet Merge glitch

Mercenaries & Ammo Drop during Deathmatch Fixed

Spawn bug during the Vespucci Job (Remix)

Missing garage door for Richards Majestic Apt

While some of these are self-explanatory, others might be unfamiliar if you’re not well-versed in the specific activity. The Cayo Perico glitch, for example, would allow players to mantle objects in order to clip through the floor and land in the basement under the main office with no work required.

Also, there were some fixes made to the complicated ‘merging’ technique (which allowed players to swap modifications from old cars onto new ones free of charge) but some players have reported that it’s still working.

Additionally, Tez2 noted that fixes were implemented for the glitch that allowed players to enter ‘god mode’ inside of a penthouse. It hasn’t been completely fixed, as there’s still a workaround that needs to be taken care of, but the primary method has been fixed.

There may be more changes to be uncovered as the week rolls on, and we’ll be sure to keep this page updated as they pop up.