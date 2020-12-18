Logo
GTA Online Lester voice actor responds to heist return rumors

Published: 18/Dec/2020 14:06

by David Purcell
Lester gta 5
Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto players have just been given a brand new Cayo Perico heist in GTA Online, but one fan has been looking to the future for clues already. Asking Lester voice actor Jay Klaitz about a future return, he didn’t give too much away. 

Lester is one of the most mischievous, yet popular, characters in the entire game. There’s no doubt about that. He’ll often pop up with the odd phone call to offer players work, or respond to messages from your iFruit phone.

Well, those messages have gone beyond the boundaries of the game it seems. The voice actor for Lester, Jay Klaitz, appears to be just as responsive in real life.

GTA Online Cayo Perico
Rockstar Games
GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Heist didn’t have room for the crafty Lester.

GTA 5 voice actor responds to rumors

Many players have been hoping the figure will reappear in a future heist, after not making it into the Cayo Perico mission. He has masterminded some of the biggest steals in the game’s online mode since launch, most recently at the Diamond Casino. Clearly, it would be a popular decision if Rockstar brought him back for a new quest in the future.

In a thread of not so private DMs posted to Reddit, a user asked him: “Hey Jay, just wondering was the Casino Heist the last heist you will be in forever in GTA?”

While his response didn’t give the exact answer the player might have wanted, it certainly left the door open. He said: “Hard to say! Rockstar runs a tight ship, so ol’ Lester has to keep his mouth shut… Happy holidays and have a great New Year!”

I Asked Jay Klaitz (Lester) If he will be in any other heists in the future or if he is done on his cameo..here’s what he said from gtaonline

 

As mentioned earlier, this would certainly go down well with the community if it ever happened. Players were impressed with the communication between the team and fans as well, with one posting: “He really just casually chats with fans? Sounds like a cool dude.”

Another joked: “Judging by the pic of Lester and Georgina at the Pier, it seems like he finally decided to retire. Or at least for now. After all, he has been bragging about having more money than he could spend.”

“Don’t swamp voice actors”

A moderator of the subreddit was pleased to see the interaction, though did offer a warning of sorts to clue hunters. They posted: “While it’s awesome that a VA responded to your DM, I kindly request that users don’t swamp other VA or developers associated with Rockstar Games with questions concerning topics about future DLCs, games, or other trade secrets.

Rockstar Games
Voice actors speaking to fans is generally seen as a positive thing for fans.

“These people are signed into contracts that will ruin them if they breach terms, and it’s also obnoxious and rude to pester these private individuals with questions they either can’t answer or don’t know the answer to.”

That comment wasn’t welcomed with the same positive response from fans. However, some questioned the issue, while others admitted it was nice to see voice actors responding to trending topics in the community.

Whether or not the character will come back soon remains to be seen, but they haven’t exactly ruled it out. That, at the very least, is a good sign.

Smash Ultimate 10.0.0 update patch notes: Sephiroth Challenge mode

Published: 18/Dec/2020 12:13 Updated: 18/Dec/2020 12:26

by Lauren Bergin
Sephiroth Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Square Enix, Nintendo Co.

Final Fantasy fans were elated to see Sephiroth enter the world of Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Here’s the patch notes containing everything you need to know about the Sephiroth Challenge event.

The recent announcement that Final Fantasy’s character was joining the Smash Bros party was one that had fans beyond ecstatic. The fan favorite antagonist will be DLC Fighter Number 8, and it’ll be exciting to see how the one winged angel fares against some of Nintendo’s most iconic characters.

With patch 10.0.0 being added to the game, players will be able to participate in the challenge, something some fans have already went ahead and done to stay one step in front of their opponents.

Below are all of the details you need about Sephiroth’s Challenge, alongside some notes regarding enhanced gameplay and video replays.

Square Enix / PlayStation
Final Fantasy’s iconic Sephiroth has arrived to dominate Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Smash Ultimate patch notes 10.0.0

General

– The Sephiroth Challenge mode event has been added for a limited time.

– You can attempt this mode if you’ve purchased the Sephiroth Challenger Pack or the Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Defeating Sephiroth will unlock him as a playable fighter and grant access to his stage.

– This mode will appear on the upper left of the main menu. Press the + Button to take on the challenge.

– Once the event period is over, the mode will become unavailable, but Sephiroth and his stage will be unlocked immediately for anyone who has purchased the Sephiroth Challenger Pack or the Fighters Pass Vol. 2.

– Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Note that you cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.).

Nintendo
No more waiting, Sephiroth has descended into battle!

What to expect from Sephiroth

While his combat style in the game remains largely shrouded in mystery, it can be rest assured that this devilish character will bring some darkness to the Smash universe.

Armed with his signature deadly katana Masamune, his melee style combat makes him perfect for brawling. When you add the fact he controls the elements into the mix, it’s pretty obvious that Sephiroth is going to be a force to be reckoned with.

His associated trailer sees him slashing enemies right, left and center, as well as spearing his opponents into walls. It’ll be interesting to see how Smash integrates a more hardcore character into its cartoon style universe, but we’re certainly excited to get our hands on this infamous villain!