GTA Online leak reveals big change coming to Casino’s Lucky Wheel spins

Rockstar Games are considering a major buff for GTA Online’s Diamond Casino rewards, with the number of Lucky Wheel spins per player increasing soon, according to a leak.

For those who are not aware, the Lucky Wheel can be spun once in a 24-hour period, with a number of incredible (and terrible) rewards on offer.

It has worked like this since the Casino first opened its doors, and has become very popular due to the ever-changing list of podium cars people can win – if they’re lucky.

Well, the way it worked could be about to change, if a leak is to be believed.

GTA leak reveals Diamond Casino lucky spin change

Tez2, one of the most popular and accurate leakers in the Grand Theft Auto community, has re-shared information from a source that suggests major changes are coming to the Lucky Wheel.

According to GaffaTV, the tweet says: “As part of GTA Online’s Criminal Enterprises, Rockstar could now grant further Lucky Wheel spins in the future up to 2 or 3 or 4 times a day.”

The source also suggests that this buff could come in the form of a weekly bonus, or part of the GTA+ online subscription service, which costs $5.99 per month.

This would be a more popular move, of course, if it wasn’t put behind a paywall. However, those chasing the top mystery prizes will be hoping for it to come to fruition in any case.

There has been no official confirmation on this, as of the time of writing, though we will keep you updated every step of the way.