GTA Online heist players slam Rockstar over response to crashing issues

A game crash wiped a crew’s heist progress, and community members were less than pleased with Rockstar’s response to the problem.

Completing heists in GTA Online is one of the best ways to make money. For example, stealing a panther statue as part of the Cayo Perico heist awards players $2 million, and players can claim a $2 million heist bonus

Payouts are great, but completing heists requires hours of effort on some occasions and perfect coordination from crew members.

One group of players lost all of their progress while attempting to complete a heist, and Rockstar responded there was nothing the developers could do.

GTA Online players frustrated by heist crashing

A GTA Online player reached out to Rockstar Support asking for a reinstatement of their crew’s heist progress after a game crash wiped their progress from the Criminal Mastermind Challenge.

“We all don’t have a lot of time to get on nowadays, and it was a hassle to even get this far with our schedule. If this is any way you can verify with the servers that we still have our progress, or even reinstate it, that would be great.”

Rockstar responded, “We are sorry to inform you that, unfortunately, we will not be able to restore the heist progress,” and recommended the players play with a more stable internet connection.

One player responded, “I’ve contacted Rockstar three times about saving issues and crashes, losing hours of my progress. They have never helped me.”

A second user added, “I got into a four-day battle with support, and it basically went from we don’t believe you to okay, you have given us irrefutable evidence that this did happen, but we still don’t believe you.”

Community members uniformly agreed, Rockstar asking the crew to play on a more stable internet connection was not an adequate response to the issue.