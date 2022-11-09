How to get $2 million heist event bonus in GTA Online

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

GTA Online’s heist event bonus can be claimed this November by following some simple steps. Here, we’ll show you exactly how to get the $2 million prize.

Many members of the Grand Theft Auto community may have their eyes on leaks and rumors for GTA 6, but the action hasn’t stopped in the current installment.

GTA Online has been packed full of content since the Halloween update and there’s more to come. Leaked information has suggested a radio station update is potentially on the way, too.

As the Winter update draws closer – likely bringing new and returning vehicles with it – players will be saving up for the next big content drop. And well, that’s made a lot easier with a couple of million dollars just waiting to be claimed.

How to get GTA Online heist event bonus of $2 million

Rockstar Games Looking to get your hands on more cash in GTA Online? How about $2 million…

Rockstar Games has announced the method in which GTA 5 players can cash in on $2 million in bonuses.

In order to qualify for the GTA Online heist event bonus, you need to have completed the following heist finales:

Fleeca Job

Prison Break

Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

Pacific Standard

Doomsday Act 1: The Data Breaches

Doomsday Act 2: The Bogdan Problem

Doomsday Act 3: The Doomsday Scenario

Casino Heist (any approach)

Once you have completed those steps, it is important to get your timing spot on.

When can you get GTA Online heist event bonus?

There are deadlines involved with the GTA Online heist event bonus. You need to complete heist finales between November 3, 2022 – November 23, 2022.

So – that’s about it! There’s everything you need to know in order to claim $2 million in Grand Theft Auto V’s online mode. For more GTA 5 – GTA 6 – news, head over to our hub.