All new GTA Online vehicles coming in Criminal Enterprises update

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

GTA Online’s impending Criminal Enterprises update will introduce 18 new vehicles to the multiplayer experience, according to early patch details.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC launches this week on Tuesday, July 26, bringing with it myriad ways for intrepid entrepreneurs to expand their business.

A new mission, Operation Paper Trail, will also arrive in the next GTA Online update, its premise centered around a suspected petrochemical conspiracy.

Rockstar Games additionally teased the advent of brand-new vehicles, though the specifics just recently began making the rounds online.

New vehicles coming to GTA Online’s Criminal Enterprises

Take-Two Interactive Criminal Enterprises is GTA Online’s first major update of the year.

GTANet’s WildBrick142 (via Tez2) recently took to GTAforums to share a host of details about what’s coming to Criminal Enterprises.

The summer update will reportedly unlock access to 18 all-new vehicles, including Corsita, Conada, Draugur, Greenwood, “Kanjosj”, lm87, Omnisegt, Postlude, Rhinehart, Ruiner4, sm722, Tenf, Torero2, and Vigero2.

WildBrick142 claims the following rides from Benny’s will round out the forthcoming additions, as well: Brioso (Brioso3), Sentinel Classic (Sentinel4), Tenf (Tenf2), and Weevil (Weevil2).

Plus, players will have the option to upgrade the Greenwood and Omnisegt vehicles with Imani Tech.

With GTA Online’s Criminal Enterprises update slated to arrive on Tuesday, July 26, the wait to see each of these vehicles in action won’t last long.

Criminal Enterprises counts as Grand Theft Auto Online’s first major update of 2022. Rockstar Games rolled out the last content drop of note, The Contract, in December 2021.

Notably, The Contract brought GTA V protagonist Franklin Clinton back to the forefront, allowing players to explore a new adventure that also featured music legend Dr. Dre.

In addition to fresh missions, The Contract also launched with extra vehicles, weapons, and a property called The Agency. It remains to be seen how Criminal Enterprises will stack up.