GTA Online players convinced some car gearboxes are now breaking

GTA Online’s Advanced Handling Flags have some players wondering whether gearboxes for in-game cars are breaking down.

Rockstar rolled out Advanced Handling Flags with the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update in early 2018. The changes weren’t retrofitted to older vehicles and, thus, only affected newer cars in GTA Online.

Players weren’t pleased once they got their hands on the update. For a time, many of the newer cars suffered from engine troubles. Issues with bouncy suspension arose later, making driving certain vehicles an unpredictable and vexing affair.

Petitions to have the feature removed didn’t succeed as many would have hoped. Though Rockstar has improved the system over time, players continue to encounter lingering issues.

GTA Online’s Advanced Handling Flags are still a problem

Redditor Tattendaal edited a video featuring examples of GTA Online cars making “infuriating popping sound[s].”

The player assumed it may have been a case of broken gearboxes. Other users shared a different diagnosis, however.

One Reddit user identified two flags causing problems in the video, “one that allows the car to shift late, and one that overrevs the engine.”

The combined efforts of these flags cause the car to shift before hitting the rev limiter, thus resulting in the popping and crackling.

Another person added that this particular Advanced Handling Flags problem is fairly new to GTA Online. It’s presently unclear if the crew at Rockstar Games is aware of the trouble and intends to roll out a solution.

Since GTA Online’s launch, Rockstar has often found new ways of improving the core driving experience. But it appears that some changes ultimately weren’t for the best.