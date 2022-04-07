 Leaked GTA 6 image "confirmed" after being found in San Andreas Definitive Edition - Dexerto
Leaked GTA 6 image “confirmed” after being found in San Andreas Definitive Edition

Published: 7/Apr/2022 12:44

by Andrew Highton
car driving through the streets of gta V los santos
Rockstar Games

GTA 6

GTA fans may have actually seen the very first-ever image of Rockstar’s upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 without even realizing it if a source is to be believed.

Way back in November 2021, the first rumored photo of the much-anticipated GTA 6 was first exposed to the world. At this point, the game was yet to be officially unveiled by Rockstar and there was understandably a hint of skepticism in the air.

However, a dedicated GTA Twitter page may have alleviated some of those doubts by suggesting that the photo in question is actually the first confirmed photo of the game.

oppressor driving through the sky in gta online
Rockstar Games
What kind of craziness are we going to get in GTA 6?

GTA 6 leak turns out to be true

Many people and social media pages commit to reporting and providing the latest scoops on the work of a developer and @Matheusbr9895_ falls into this category.

They monitor all things connected to Rockstar Games’ work and in a new Tweet have revealed that the mysterious GTA 6 picture is not a leak.
Translated, they said: “After a few months. I have been confirmed that this image is from the next title of the Grand Theft Auto series. The location in [the] game, is inspired near the American suburb, in the vicinity of Hollywood – Florida. Perfection!”

The picture first appeared in the much-maligned Grand Theft Auto: Definitive Edition – The Trilogy and deductive GTA fans were quickly able to find the house that bore a striking resemblance to it.

Despite being an account linked to the delivery of all things Rockstar news, and obviously, GTA 6 moving forward, a few replies were hesitant to believe this image was from GTA 6.

“No. This is 100% [a] L.A Noire house. Like the same of the DLC Galvanoplastie Nicholson,” said one user, but this was theory was also questioned. Someone else said: “It’s not, no way lmao,” indicating that the leaked image isn’t hinting at GTA 6.

At the end of the day, until this screenshot is released as official artwork or appears in a trailer for the game, this will all have to remain speculation for now.
