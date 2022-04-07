Leaked GTA 6 image “confirmed” after being found in San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA fans may have actually seen the very first-ever image of Rockstar’s upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 without even realizing it if a source is to be believed.

Way back in November 2021, the first rumored photo of the much-anticipated GTA 6 was first exposed to the world. At this point, the game was yet to be officially unveiled by Rockstar and there was understandably a hint of skepticism in the air.

However, a dedicated GTA Twitter page may have alleviated some of those doubts by suggesting that the photo in question is actually the first confirmed photo of the game.

GTA 6 leak turns out to be true

Many people and social media pages commit to reporting and providing the latest scoops on the work of a developer and @Matheusbr9895_ falls into this category.

They monitor all things connected to Rockstar Games’ work and in a new Tweet have revealed that the mysterious GTA 6 picture is not a leak.

Translated, they said: “After a few months. I have been confirmed that this image is from the next title of the Grand Theft Auto series. The location in [the] game, is inspired near the American suburb, in the vicinity of Hollywood – Florida. Perfection!”

Após alguns meses. Fui confirmado que essa imagem é do Próximo Título da série Grand Theft Auto. A localização em Jogo, Possivelmente é inspirada Próximo ao subúrbio americano, Nas mediações de Hollywood – Florida. Perfeição! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IkkXzvrYsH — Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) April 6, 2022

The picture first appeared in the much-maligned Grand Theft Auto: Definitive Edition – The Trilogy and deductive GTA fans were quickly able to find the house that bore a striking resemblance to it.

Despite being an account linked to the delivery of all things Rockstar news, and obviously, GTA 6 moving forward, a few replies were hesitant to believe this image was from GTA 6.

“No. This is 100% [a] L.A Noire house. Like the same of the DLC Galvanoplastie Nicholson,” said one user, but this was theory was also questioned. Someone else said: “It’s not, no way lmao,” indicating that the leaked image isn’t hinting at GTA 6.

At the end of the day, until this screenshot is released as official artwork or appears in a trailer for the game, this will all have to remain speculation for now.