GTA 6 leak reveals Wanted system overhaul and realistic police AI

Major changes to the GTA 6 Wanted system have been uncovered in gameplay leaks, including some huge improvements to the police AI.

Last year, the world got its first glimpse of GTA 6 in a series of gameplay leaks that confirmed the series will return to Vice City, feature two protagonists, and a plethora of other improvements from GTA 5.

While Rockstar has yet to even officially announce GTA VI or share any information, fans have compiled a list of everything seen in the footage to showcase just how massive this project is.

For many, GTA’s Wanted system has been in need of some improvements and upgrades for quite some time, and the new Grand Theft Auto will be delivering in a big way as players discovered.

GTA 6 is getting a huge Wanted system upgrade

In one of the most iconic leaked footage clips, main characters Jason and Lucia rob a diner called Hank’s Waffle House. When analyzed, this video has a ton of info that showcases a bunch of new features in GTA 6.

As the player goes around stealing money from the register and intimidating customers, there is a new “witness” mechanic that kicks in. Under the Wanted level, the words “Full Description” are shown, indicating the witnesses know exactly what you look like.

GTA VI Document GTA 6 is making some big Wanted system improvements.

“Once Lucia enters the police vehicle, you can see written: ‘No Vehicle Description,’ which quickly changes to: ‘Full Vehicle Description,’ which suggests that the police have a full description of your vehicle,” players noted. “The text prompt on the top-left side says: Any vehicle you are seen entering will be known by the Law.”

Additionally, the footage revealed yet another mechanic where Jason can prevent customers with a yellow icon above their heads from calling the cops or running away.

Plus, there is a new dispatch time for police, which provides some realism in that the authorities won’t show up the second a crime is committed. Speaking of police, they’re getting new AI, as well.

Twitter/that1detectiv3 Fans may not have long to wait for a GTA 6 reveal.

“The police AI can be seen adjusting his stance depending on the height of the object in front of him, and lowering his position when he reloads his weapon, and he also keeps shooting Lucia while moving left and right. In other videos like the Hank’s Waffles robbery, the police AI is also seen raising their guns over higher objects like cars,” users discovered.

With all these enhancements, GTA VI is shaping up to be one of the wildest games ever, but when can fans expect to play it for themselves?

Although Rockstar hasn’t even officially unveiled GTA 6, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has hinted that it could release as early as 2024 while hyping up the company’s estimated fiscal 2025 results.