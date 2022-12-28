Christmas brawl at Waffle House goes viral after customers attack employees

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

A Waffle House melee involving both customers and staff is going viral after footage of the chaotic brawl was uploaded online.

Despite its name, the Waffle House isn’t exactly known for its food or coffee menu, but rather for the wild shenanigans that happen inside. Once you’re in, it’s like you’re in the octagon, but Herb Dean isn’t there to call an early stoppage.

Over the years there have been tons of wild restaurant fights caught on film, but a recent Christmas brouhaha is taking over the internet for how insane it was.

With chairs flying, fists were thrown, and a blonde employee ready to take on Goku, this holiday throwdown makes Diehard look like the Teletubbies reboot on Netflix.

Article continues after ad

Texas Waffle House melee goes viral as staff fight customers

In the footage uploaded, an employee appears to ask a group of four women to leave the restaurant, but that seems to have just escalated a volatile situation.

Moments later, the women began rushing to the counter and jumping over it to attack the employees. However, the staff were ready to defend their turf and had home field advantage.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As patrons began exiting the restaurant, the staff started tossing items at the angry women who ended up getting behind the counter.

After one woman fall behind, a blonde-haired employee began rocking her with thunderous rights. Eventually, more staff stepped in and tried to defuse the altercation, but that didn’t stop another customer from tossing chairs at the blonde girl.

Article continues after ad

Despite having a chair literally thrown right at her face, the blonde deflected it and dodged a follow-up chair shot.

Luckily, it seems like the viral confrontation ended shortly thereafter with those recording urging the girls to cease at the risk of going to jail.

The incident reportedly occurred in Austin, Texas just before the Christmas holidays and it’s unclear if the police have been investigating the showdown.