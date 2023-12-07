GTA 6’s 2025 release has fans making lifestyle changes to survive the wait

The wait for the GTA 6 release has some fans worried they may not make it to 2025. Some fans are vowing to change their ways to increase their chances of seeing the launch.

GTA 6 is something of a paradox right now. The release of its trailer and our first proper look at the game makes it feel closer than ever, but the 2025 release window seems like an eternity away.

Even in this early stage of true GTA 6 hype, tantalizing bits of information are coming to light. The GTA 6 trailer has many hidden details and a former Rockstar dev insists the game will really look like the footage.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In an effort to see if those claims are true, prospective GTA 6 players are doing whatever they can to survive until 2025. Partly for the memes, multiple fans have come out across social media with plans for lifestyle changes to ensure they see release.

MyMixtapez shared footage of an uncredited Drill rapper admitting that “until GTA 6 comes out, I’m a b***h”.” In the video, the original creator announced he would stop making Drill songs, drive the speed limit, and eat healthily in an effort to make it to release.

Article continues after ad

“I’m not eating no McDonalds, no Wendy’s, no Checkers, none of that. I’m eating straight broccoli, green beans, I’m on my healthy s**t,” they claimed. “I gotta live to see GTA 6 come out.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, a lot of other people are pushing for a similar change of habits, all in an effort to make it to the GTA 6 release. Twitter user 2099gaming shared one of their TikToks to the platform urging their followers to adopt similar healthy practices.

Article continues after ad

“I need everybody to eat your vegetables, eat your fruits, drink your water, exercise, walk around the block every day,” they implored their followers. “Do what you gotta do. We gotta survive until 2025.”

It’s a surprisingly wholesome movement attached to a video game that Andrew Tate has slammed for violence and cop killing. No amount of conservative takes is going to stop these fans from getting their hands on GTA 6.

Article continues after ad

If the hype levels are enough to prompt this sort of health consciousness, you can bet that players are going to get even more careful as more news drops. We’ll be following it all in our dedicated GTA 6 coverage.