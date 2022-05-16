GTA 6 fans fear the worst as Take-Two reveals game release pipeline

Take-Two Interactive has released a report for their 2023-25 game release pipeline, and Grand Theft Auto fans are worried about the lack of GTA 6.

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto franchise have been waiting for GTA 6 for almost a decade now. It wouldn’t be until February of 2022 that Take-Two would finally address the next generation of GTA.

“We are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway,” Take-Two wrote in a blog post. But it’s been a few months since then, and fans are getting antsy once again.

Now, the FY23-25 Pipeline Details for the publisher have been released, and GTA fans are worried. They’ve waited nine years already, and are afraid they may have to wait for four more.

Take-Two release schedule terrifies GTA 6 fans

Industry insider Tom Henderson recently tweeted a photo of the Take-Two FY23-FY25 Pipeline Details. This document outlines the games Take-Two interactive intends to release during that three-year period.

The list included Kerbal Space Program 2, several 2K sports games, and a new Tale From the Borderlands installment, but no mention of GTA 6. There was even mention of a planned 2023 release for Grant Theft Auto: The Trilogy.

Disappointed fans responded to the tweet pointing out the lack of Grand Theft Auto 6. “Wait, no GTA6 until 2025/2026? WTF” one user responded while another commented, “Oh boy more GTA remasters and not GTA 6. Yawn.”

However, the document reads, “It is likely… that we will also be adding new titles to our slate.” This means GTA 6 could be added to the release schedule at a later date.

Several comments advised that Take-Two would only include games they’ve already announced in the outline. So, while the lack of GTA 6 is alarming, it doesn’t mean it won’t be here until 2026.