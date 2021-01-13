GTA 5 actors go viral after recreating Franklin's iconic roast in real life - Dexerto

Lamar Davis roasting Franklin Clinton in Grand Theft Auto V took on a life of its own as a viral meme and now Shawn Fonteno and Gerald ‘Slink’ Johnson, the actors behind these popular characters, have made it real.

Despite GTA V releasing all the way back in 2013, it continues to be an unstoppable force in the gaming industry. It’s consistently among the best selling games every month and GTA Online still pulls in millions of players with fresh updates.

A large part of the reason why the Rockstar title has become one of the biggest games of all time is thanks to its well-written characters. From the unpredictable Trevor Philips to the hilarious Lamar, the characters always had you wanting more.

Even seven years after its release, Fonteno and ‘Slink’, the actors behind Franklin and Lamar respectively, have now gone viral like never before.

The actors recreated an iconic moment from early in the game’s storyline, capturing the attention of fans around the world. These characters were always butting heads in amusing ways but one particular roast outside of Franklin’s residence recently became a meme-worthy clip.

PlayStation Haven originally posted the IRL recreation on January 12, with the actors taking to the streets and going through the scene. Both had even dressed up in identical clothing to their in-game counterparts.

The 20-second clip has already gone on to millions of views across social media in just one day.

Additionally, even more views continue to pour in for all types of memes ripping on this one exchange. From Optimus Prime to Woody from Toy Story, fans have given it a life of its own all these years later.

They really got the #GTAV voice actors to recreate the iconic Franklin roast 😂pic.twitter.com/6U6NDtroKL — GTA Online & GTA 6 news (@GTA_INTEL) January 12, 2021

There’s no telling why this scene in particular became the latest viral meme. It’s clearly one of the more outrageous conversations from the title, though there are dozens of exchanges just like it in GTA V’s lengthy storyline.

Perhaps it’s only a matter of time until other actors from the hugely popular title reprise their roles. Seeing Steven Ogg as Trevor all this time later would be another surefire viral hit.