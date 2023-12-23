GTA fans doubt Rockstar can top the series’ best scene in GTA 6

After over 10 years since this infamous exchange, GTA fans are challenging Rockstar to top Franklin and Lamar’s hilarious interaction in GTA 6.

Since its release in 2013, it’s safe to say GTA 5 has left quite the mark on the gaming industry. It’s become one of the most profitable entertainment pieces ever, introducing players to the next evolution of the open-world crime simulator. It also paved the way for GTA RP, the roleplaying mod that’s kept players entertained for a while now.

Yet one of the game’s most iconic and impactful moments came from an early game exchange between playable character Franklin and his friend Lamar. You know, the one that’s been “meme’d” to oblivion?

The hopes for GTA 6 are massive, and with fans eagerly waiting, some are wondering if Rockstar has what it takes to one-up that legendary sequence.

GTA fans challenge Rockstar to top Franklin and Lamar GTA 5 scene

For the unaware, this interaction, in particular, is one of the game’s best. Lamar asks Franklin if he can hang out, but Franklin denies the request, and the former brutally roasts the latter in an NSFW tirade. It wasn’t until around two years ago this scene caught immense traction, and since then, it’s been modded to extreme lengths, replaced by iconic media characters, all roasting Franklin.

In a lighthearted post, one GTA 6 states Rockstar’s biggest challenge with the upcoming title is whether or not the studio has the grit to top the scene.

While this scene is legendary on its own, fans were quick to share their favorites. One user commented: “Lamar and Trevor talking on that overly way too long road trip mission is my fave.” Another shared that their favorite part was when Trevor kidnaps Martin Madraza’s wife, both very memorable segments.

Others were hopeful Lamar would return in GTA 6: “There’s no WAY they don’t bring back Slink Johnson as Lamar. He’s far too talented and way too f**king funny to not use again, in some way.” Safe to say the legacy of this scene has been cemented in the hearts of many.

The best thing about GTA 6 is Rockstar has had plenty of time to cook up insane amounts of content. While it may be hard to top a segment from a decade ago, GTA 6 will surely produce something that’ll provide a new wave of memes for years to come.