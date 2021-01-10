Logo
When is GTA 5’s next-gen update? Release date, GTA Online changes, more

Published: 10/Jan/2021 15:26

by Connor Bennett
Trevor from GTA V
Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games have confirmed that GTA V will undergo a next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but when will it be released? Here’s what we know so far.

Plenty of gaming fans are desperate to see Rockstar Games release Grand Theft Auto 6, but for now, the devs are continuing to pump out new content for GTA Online and Red Dead Online. 

They’ve already confirmed that GTA 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online will move over to its third generation of consoles with an  “expanded and enhanced” version – and possibly new content – coming to PlayStation 5 as well as Xbox Series X and S.

However, despite confirming that a next-gen update is in the works, they’ve been tight-lipped on when it’ll actually be released. Though, there have been a few hints and leaks that have given us some clues. 

Rockstar Games
GTA 5, released in 2013, has become one of the highest-grossing games of all time.

GTA 5 next-gen update release date

Rockstar confirmed that GTA 5 would be making the jump back in June, releasing a trailer that combined some of the iconic moments from the single-player story with GTA Online hijinx. 

At its conclusion, the video states that the “expanded and enhanced” version of GTA 5, which will have “technical improvements, visual upgrades, and performance enhancements” will be coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021. 

If you dig a little deeper, however, Rockstar and Sony stated that this new version will be released in the “second half of 2021.” That means that we likely won’t see the new game until the summer at the very earliest. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.

When will GTA Online next-gen version release?

In the case of GTA Online, it seems reasonable that the updated version of that would launch at the same time as the single-player update. It’s just a case of when that will be.

PlayStation 5 owners, though, will be able to download a standalone version of the multiplayer side of things. This will be exclusive to the Sony console for a few months before it goes live on Xbox Series X/S. 

Will GTA Online characters carry over to PS5 & Xbox Series X?

For anyone worried about potentially having to start again when it comes to GTA Online, that doesn’t look like it will be the case. 

When the Xbox One/PS4 versions went live, it was a simple case of carrying on. However, leaks have suggested that players will be given the chance to transfer their character or start anew. 

While these leaks come from reputable insiders, Rockstar could change things during development, and these plans could be scrapped. We’ll just have to wait and see.

GTA Online leak next-gen consoles
Rockstar Games
GTA Online players will be able to transfer their characters and progress to next-gen consoles.

Will there be GTA 5 DLC?

As for single-player DLC for the next-gen update, it’s unlikely we’ll get that. It’s been nearly a decade since the game originally launched, after all.

Either way, we’ll keep this post updated as and when Rockstar starts to reveal new details – or they’re leaked ahead of time. So, keep checking back with us.

Apex Legends

When does Apex Legends Season 8 start? Season 7 end date, new Legend leaks

Published: 10/Jan/2021 14:07 Updated: 10/Jan/2021 14:08

by Daniel Cleary
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

Just when it feels like a new Apex Legends season has started, the next one is always fast approaching. Season 8 is up next, so here’s when it drops and what to expect when it does.

Apex Legends’ seventh season delivered much of what fans had been asking for, after finally debuting the Olympus map, adding the new Legend Horizon, as well as lots of new cosmetic content and balance tuning.

However, with Season 8’s release starting to creep up, Apex fans are always eager to see what Respawn has in store for them in the next major update. Here’s everything we know so far.

When is Apex Legends Season 8?

The current battle pass of Apex Legends is scheduled to end on February 1, 2021. So, players can also expect Season 8 to go live shortly after the massive update that’ll implement major changes to the game.

It’s worth noting that the 2 year anniversary of Apex Legends will be on February 4. Season 4 started on February 4, 2020, so Respawn may want to keep the tradition going of a new season on the game’s anniversary.

Of course, there is always a chance that the season could be delayed to a later date, as was seen with Season 5, but Respawn have shown no signs of pushing the S8 update back, as of yet. On the other hand, Season 7’s release date was actually brought forward a week, so we know that launch dates are flexible. For now, though, mark the start of February in your calendars.

mirage on trident in apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 8 is scheduled for February 1, 2021.

Will Fuse be the new Legend in Apex Legends Season 8?

Every single season introduces a new character to the Apex Legends universe, and Season 8 is expected to continue that pattern. Respawn, naturally, try and keep the upcoming characters under wraps for as long as possible, allowing them to assess metas and build up new Legends with teasers and official reveals. Regardless, some details manage to drip out.

Data-mined files point towards a legend named Fuse, whose abilities will be linked to pyrotechnics and explosives. Currently, indications suggest his Tactical Ability will be known as ‘Projectile Grenade’, with an ult called ‘Firebomb’. Passive details have not yet emerged.

Interestingly, these details link up with a fan-made concept we saw in 2019, also titled Fuse. Despite the leaks, it must be said that this remains completely unconfirmed. Respawn have previously put red herrings in the game’s files to throw off the data miners. Need we remind you of Forge, who was murdered by Revenant as part of the latter’s official reveal?

horizon in apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon was the latest character added to Apex Legends.

What else to expect in Apex Legends Season 8:

With the release of Olympus in Season 7, it is unlikely that Respawn have any intentions of adding yet another map to the pool for another few seasons at least. But, it is likely that Olympus will receive some changes, possibly new locations, before the Apex Games resume for Season 8.

Season 7 also bucked the trend by not adding a new weapon at launch. There has also been no confirmation, so far, of any weapons coming in the next season, although a number of unreleased weapons have been spotted in dev streams, including a bow and a new rifle.

Other features that have either been leaked or spotted in dev streams include a new Gadget-type loot, as well as emotes that can be used when on the ground (rather than just skydive emotes).

Leaks have now uncovered a Season 8 Anniversary Collection Event, celebrating 2 years since the game’s launch. This event looks set to bring a host of new cosmetics to Apex Legends, including some incredible character and weapon skins. It also looks set to reward players with Heirloom shards that can go towards existing Heirlooms in the game.

Of course, there should also be plenty of other cosmetic items included in the next battle pass, some balance changes to Legends like Wraith, who is expected to receive heavy nerfs.

That sums up everything we know about Season 8, for now, but there will be much more uncovered about the next chapter of Apex Legends as we approach it. As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, updates, guides, and more.