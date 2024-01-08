GTA 5 actor warns he’d have to “kill” IShowSpeed if he gave away GTA 6 secret

IShowSpeed was left terrified after asking a big GTA 6 question to Ned Luke, the voice actor for Michael in GTA 5.

GTA 6 will finally be released next year and while the first trailer confirmed many theories about the upcoming title, fans still have many questions about their return to Vice City.

One of the biggest questions players have about GTA 6 is how or if it will connect in any way to GTA 5, given the game’s legacy and popular YouTuber IShowSpeed was no exception.

After finishing GTA 5’s story mode in a wild 17-hour stream, the YouTuber hopped into a call with Ned Luke where he began inquiring about GTA VI only to be threatened in the process.

IShowSpeed terrified after asking GTA 5 actor about GTA 6 secret

During the broadcast, IShowSpeed and Ned Luke discussed Grand Theft Auto and the YouTuber seemed to have a million questions on his mind.

“It’s crazy I’m actually talking to you! You don’t even know how crazy it is, I played that game for like fifty hours, bro. By the Michael, are you in GTA 6 or no?” Speed blurted out.

While Luke seemed a bit taken aback by Speed’s question, he had a reply that put the streamer on notice and made him instantly regret asking about GTA 6.

“I can tell you, but I’d have to kill you, man and then you wouldn’t be able to make me more money on the streams,” he replied, making the normally talkative Speed suddenly speechless.

“F**k, that’s scary, bro,” he murmured. “I’m sorry.”

As such, we still have no idea if Michael will end up appearing alongside Lucia and Jason in GTA 6, but Ned Luke has already praised the VI protagonist and defended her from fans who consider the female character “woke.”