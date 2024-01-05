GTA 5 Michael actor slams “clown” GTA 6 fans calling female protagonist “woke”

GTA 5’s Michael voice actor has praised new protagonist Lucia and slammed fans for calling Rockstar “woke” for adding in a female playable character in the main storyline.

GTA 6 is shaping up to be the biggest video game release of 2025. The announcement trailer for the game, which dropped in December 2023, broke records for viewership and has sent fans into a frenzy ever since.

One of the main takeaways from the trailer was the official reveal of protagonist Lucia. While rumors speculate that she won’t be the solo playable character, her inclusion marks the first fully realized female protagonist for the GTA franchise.

As such, many have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the character. While some are already calling Lucia “mommy” others are slamming developer Rockstar for supposedly making the game “woke.”

Rockstar Games Lucia marks the first main playable female character in the GTA franchise

However, one voice close to the franchise has since added their opinion into the mix. GTA 5 voice actor Ned Luke, who took on the role of Michael in the last game, shared his thoughts on Lucia as the new main face of GTA 6.

In an interview with IGN, Luke praised the introduction of Lucia and is excited to see what Rockstar does with the new game and the story.

“Lucia’s hard, man. In the trailer, she looked good.” However, the actor then went on to call out fans who have taken issue with the franchise introducing a female protagonist for the first time ever. Particularly those online users who have described the decision from Rockstar as being “woke.”

“You get a lot of these clowns out here going, ‘Rockstar’s going woke, they’re caving into the wokeness of the world,'” Luke added. “First of all, there’s been other female protagonists in the past, but not in something as huge as this.”

Time will tell how online discourse evolves around Lucia as the release of GTA 6 looms closer and closer. For now however, we can confirm that she officially has the tick of approval from one of the three main voice actors of GTA 5.

