IShowSpeed finally finishes GTA 5 story mode in an insane 17-hour stream

YouTube star IShowSpeed has finally managed to finish the GTA 5 story mode in an insane 17-hour-long livestream.

IShowSpeed is one of the top names when it comes to streaming games and entertaining content online. The YouTube star has a massive fan base who tune in on almost all of his streams whether it’s him carrying out shenanigans in real life or playing games and raging over them.

In the past month, the streamer has been actively playing Fortnite and other games to keep the community engaged for hours and hours with hilarious content. Recently, Speed decided to finish the main story of GTA 5 in a continuous 17-hour long stream.

As expected, the stream was full of amusement, insane moments, and Speed losing it completely during his missions. Here’s what his viewers said as he ended the stream.

IShowSpeed pulls off insane 17-hour stream to finish GTA 5 story

Popular YouTube streamer IShowSpeed streamed the entire GTA 5 main story in three parts, culminating in a 17-hour nonstop live stream. During the broadcast, the streamer expressed his determination to finish the game by any means necessary and even made some lewd remarks throughout the campaign.

However, upon finishing the game by choosing Option C: Deathwish towards the end, Speed managed to keep all three characters alive and unlock a nostalgic ending to the game. While this stream was nothing short of extraordinary in the gaming space, his fans turned up on social media to show their gratitude.

One such fan said, “A million views back to back is crazy ngl.” Another chimed in, “Lol this man you would think he was inside the video game.”

While all three streams are still up on YouTube, IShowSpeed’s 2024 is already off to a smashing start with his new song, viral New Year stream with Adin Ross, and now the GTA 5 gameplay stream.