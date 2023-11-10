GTA 5 Michael & Franklin actors respond to if they’re in GTA 6

The actors behind Michael and Franklin from GTA 5 have responded to questions that they might be in GTA 6, and decided to troll some fans of the series.

It’s been a long and arduous wait for Grand Theft Auto fans, but Rockstar Games have started to shed a bit more light on GTA 6 – even though they aren’t using that name just yet.

The iconic game developers confirmed that the first trailer for the highly-anticipated next instalment of the series would drop in early December, giving us our first official look at where we’ll be headed. Though, that’s likely to be Vice City and the Florida coast based on the number of leaks we’ve seen.

Some characters from previous games do, at times, also make the trip over to the new one. And given that everyone had to option to save Michael, Franklin, and Trevor at the end of GTA 5, it’s only natural that questions about potential appearances in GTA 6 have popped up.

GTA 5 Michael & Franklin actors troll fans over potential GTA 6 appearances

Well, following on from the announcement, Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno – who played Michael and Franklin – were asked about it again. So, they decided to have a little fun with it.

“I am officially making this announcement, Franklin Clinton is going to not be in GTA 6,” Fonteno said on the PARTYCHAT Podcast. “And I am officially not making that announcement,” Luke added, trying to tease fans that Michael may appear.

The pair of them then added it’s a “mystery” before joking that you have to solve the Mount Chiliad mystery. “But for real, we don’t know man. If we did know, y’all couldn’t know man,” Fonteno added.

Timestamp of 34:42

Even though players had the option to save Michael at the end of GTA 5, many players also opted to kill him off. Keeping him around for GTA 6 would wipe out a large part of the story for those fans, which is something Rockstar is very unlikely to do.

On top of that, the voice actors have been extremely open when it comes to talking about GTA 6 and telling fans to be patient, which the devs don’t permit until launch.

So, don’t count on seeing either of them in the main story.