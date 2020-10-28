 Crazy GTA Online car trick makes USS Luxington mission much easier - Dexerto
Crazy GTA Online car trick makes USS Luxington mission much easier

Published: 28/Oct/2020 15:02

by David Purcell
GTA USS Luxington mission
Rockstar Games

GTA Online players won’t always fancy landing on a fully loaded aircraft carrier for the USS Luxington Business Battle, but with a few simple shunt hop mods, you could fly over there in a car very easily. 

Rockstar Games add a number of incentives for players to take part in Business Battles all the time, boosting their rewards in weekly updates from time to time. However, the forces on board the USS Luxington does make it particularly more dangerous at times.

Well, the fine folk protecting the waters surrounding Los Santos don’t appear to be expecting people flying over in cars – which is no shock. Who would?

One Reddit user has shown people how to infiltrate the zone very easily, but not everybody will be able to pull it off. Let’s see how it works.

GTA Online USS Luxington Business Battle
Rockstar Games
The USS Luxington might look like it’s waiting for you to jump on board, but it’s guarded by heavy military forces.

GTA Online’s USS Luxington mission, the easy way

The eyes in the sky didn’t see redditor Matyaty coming, that’s for sure, after they set off across the high seas in a modded Issi Classic.

As seen in the incredible clip below, after floating into the air, the player was able to use the shunt hop feature of the vehicle to move themselves up and down. This only works because it is set sideways, which is important for those trying to recreate the stunt.

Without a trace, they were able to land on the carrier, take what they needed and flee the scene. Easy as it gets, really.

I think no one has ever done this from gtaonline

What is the USS Luxington Business Battle?

The USS Luxington Business Battle can be activated by diving on board the aircraft carrier, or even approaching it.

If you’re operating a ship or plane, floating around this zone might not be the best idea as they can shoot you down in an instant. Exploiting the shunt hop bug, though, seems to avoid all of that.

By completing it, you can earn $10,000 per player – so it’s definitely one where if you can make things easier for yourself, you can rack up money pretty quickly.

How to shunt hop in GTA Online

Published: 28/Oct/2020 14:51

by James Busby
Shunt hop GTA Online
Matyaty/Rockstar Games

GTA Online players are constantly finding new and exciting ways to travel around the crime-infested streets of Los Santos. However, this technique is a little special because it will enable you to fly through the air in a car. 

Rockstar’s game is home to all kinds of vehicles and it’s not uncommon to see players using them in weird and wacky ways. From military-grade tanks to fighter jets and futuristic motorbikes, there’s a ride for every kind of playstyle. While it can be fun to whizz around the city streets in the game’s most luxurious planes, it can be even more rewarding when you take to the skies in something that was never intended to leave the ground.

Shunt hopping is a technique that has been floating around the GTA Online community for a while, but a recent player used this advanced technique to complete USS Luxington mission in record time.

To help you master shunt Hopping in GTA Online, we’ve put together a handy guide that will get you flying through the air in no time. 

What you need

In order to pull off this aerial maneuver and begin flying through the skies, you’ll first need to equip the Shunt Boost from the Arena Workshop. This workshop allows players to modify and upgrade standard vehicles into Arena vehicles, giving them access to various modifications that aren’t featured in the game’s standard workshops. 

The main modification you’ll need to equip is the Shunt Boost mod. This lethal mod will propel your vehicle to either the left or right, depending on which way you choose to boost. The next thing you’ll want to install is that of the game’s upgraded hydraulic boost jump. This particular hydraulic allows you to constantly repeat your jumps, allowing you to cover vast distances. 

We recommend kitting out a small/lightweight car with these mods if you wish to make the process of shunt hopping easier. Not only will you be able to get bigger air time, the vehicle will also be more manageable to control. 

How to shunt hop in GTA Online

Here’s a simple breakdown of how you can begin GTA shunt hopping online.

  1. Jump into GTA 5, and head into GTA Online.
  2. Activate your vertical boost to send your car into the air.
  3. Tilt your car onto its side via the left analog stick.
  4. Use the shunt boost to send your car flying to the right.

The car will stay in the air and continue to fly forwards as long as you keep it on its side. If the car begins to reposition itself you will instantly begin falling towards the ground, so make sure you maintain this sideways position. Simply activate the upgraded hydraulic boost over and over again to keep your car in the air. 

It might not be as simple as flying in one of GTA Online’s planes, but this technique is certainly a fun one to master. 