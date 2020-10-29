 Alien Business Battle finally arrives with GTA Online Halloween patch
Published: 29/Oct/2020 11:40

by Andrew Highton
aliens in new gta 5 online patch
Rockstar Games

GTA 5

The Halloween season is continuing in GTA 5. This week sees more Halloween-themed items and you can also get your hands on the Franken Strange car, claim more free cash, and engage in an Alien Business Battle with the latest GTA Online Patch!

Another week, another GTA Online update. This time we’re continuing the celebration of the Halloween season with new vehicles and promotions. Also, the long-rumored Alien Business Battle finally lands in GTA 5 too.

The information comes directly from the main source for GTA Online updates, Twitter’s own TezFunz2 – and we can let you all in on this information too.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s continued GTA 5 Halloween update patch notes.

GTA Online October 29 update: Patch notes

Casino rewards vehicle

The franken strange in GTA 5
Rockstar Games
The Franken Strange will leave people for dead.
This week’s casino car is the ghoulish Franken Strange. Classed as a ‘Sports Classics’ car, this demon on wheels would normally cost you $550, 000.

According to the GTA Wiki website: “The unlikely product of Albany’s design team leafing through a vintage car magazine while in the depths of a masculine overdose. The Franken Stange will make you the envy of goths, emo hipsters and vampire wannabes everywhere. Don’t be fooled by what’s left of its old world charm; the steering linkage may be from 1910, but the engine has just enough horsepower to tear itself (and you) to pieces at the first bump in the road.”

So what are you waiting for? Go and spin to win!

Alien Business Battle, mission cash rewards & free gifts

A UFO in GTA 5 Online
It’s 2x GTA$ and RP this week on these modes:
  • Alien Survivals
  • Business Battles
  • Halloween-themed Adv modes

Business Battle Event Cargo Reward: Cultstoppers Tee

Alien Business Battles are now available, only at night.

There are free log-in rewards as usual with players getting: Orange Dot Tech Mask, Butchery and Other Hobbies T-shirt, and a Knife After Dark T-shirt.

Races/Time Trials

  • Premium Race: A Sign of Things to Come
  • Time Trial: Storm Drain
  • RC Time Trial: La Fuente Blanca

Discounts

the lurcher in gta v online
Rockstar Games
The Lurcher in GTA 5.

In this week’s discounts, players can expect big discounts on various facilities, renovations, and Halloween vehicles.

  • 40% Off: Facilities,
  • 25% Off: Facility Renovations
  • 50% Off: Nightmare Brutus, Nightmare Cerberus, Nightmare Imperator, Nightmare Scarab, Nightmare ZR380

There is also 30% off select other vehicles too:

  • Lurcher
  • Romero Hearse
  • Sanctus

All the Sports Classics discounts have now ended.

PS Plus Owners also get their usual $1 million for logging in.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm