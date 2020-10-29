Alien Business Battle finally arrives with GTA Online Halloween patch

The Halloween season is continuing in GTA 5. This week sees more Halloween-themed items and you can also get your hands on the Franken Strange car, claim more free cash, and engage in an Alien Business Battle with the latest GTA Online Patch!

Another week, another GTA Online update. This time we’re continuing the celebration of the Halloween season with new vehicles and promotions. Also, the long-rumored Alien Business Battle finally lands in GTA 5 too.

The information comes directly from the main source for GTA Online updates, Twitter’s own TezFunz2 – and we can let you all in on this information too.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s continued GTA 5 Halloween update patch notes.

GTA Online October 29 update: Patch notes

Casino rewards vehicle

This week’s casino car is the ghoulish Franken Strange. Classed as a ‘Sports Classics’ car, this demon on wheels would normally cost you $550, 000.

According to the GTA Wiki website: "The unlikely product of Albany's design team leafing through a vintage car magazine while in the depths of a masculine overdose. The Franken Stange will make you the envy of goths, emo hipsters and vampire wannabes everywhere. Don't be fooled by what's left of its old world charm; the steering linkage may be from 1910, but the engine has just enough horsepower to tear itself (and you) to pieces at the first bump in the road." So what are you waiting for? Go and spin to win! Alien Business Battle, mission cash rewards & free gifts

It’s 2x GTA$ and RP this week on these modes: