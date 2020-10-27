YouTuber blasts "predatory" Genshin Impact after spending $7,000 - Dexerto

A YouTuber who spent thousands on Genshin Impact has gone viral after he blasted the game’s gacha system and decided to go exclusively free to play.

Mtashed, who has made plenty of videos about the Chinese action RPG, will no longer be using the account he spent over $7,000 on because he feels the title is “crooked.”

“My main account will now be my secondary account and I don’t want to play it anymore,” he explained in a video uploaded on October 26. “On top of this, any of the videos where I did Wishes and I was showing off any of the Wishes that I got, in the next 24 hours, I’m going to be taking those down and unlisting them.”

According to Mtashed, he is doing this because he refuses to promote the game’s gacha system – which is how free-to-play games end up making money.

“Michael, why the hell would you spend $7,200 on a damn game and then not use it?” he asked from the perspective of the audience. As it turns out, a big factor is people claiming that he has a gambling addiction.

“If any sane person was spending this kind of money on a game… I would honestly say, unless you have an immense amount of disposable income, to look at yourself in the mirror and potentially get help,” he explained. “I am sorry if I ever baited you into Wishing yourself. I feel guilty about that. I have had a tough time sleeping.”

As the video continued, Mtashed got teary-eyed and claimed he even regretted covering the game. “I’m a content creator and I can write this off as a business expense,” he revealed. “My tips video has made $7,300 and paid for every Wish I ever made on this account. And I know that other people can’t do that.”

“I think this system is very predatory,” he added after apologizing to those he may have baited into spending money. “I think this system is gambling. I can’t believe that this exists in a game. And I refuse to promote it. I can’t do it and I’m so sorry that I did.”

That all said, there are still a couple of videos that the YouTuber will still be making on his now-secondary account, but is going free-to-play after that.

So far, the streamer believes he can make his F2P account “godly” and catch up to his other account in no time despite refusing to put any money in.

Hopefully, the transition can keep others from getting addicted to the game and can shine some light on a very controversial system.