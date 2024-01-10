Genshin Impact players demand changes to “frustrating” 4-star character banner unlocks

Genshin Impact players want HoYoverse to make major changes to the game’s “frustrating” 4-star banner unlocks.

Phase 2 of the Genshin Impact 4.3 update is live, which means Travelers can finally spend their hard-earned Primogems on the latest banner. While Raiden Shogun rerun is headlining the game’s current banner, many players have turned their attention to Chevreuse.

This 4-star Pyro character utilizes a Polearm when attacking enemies, and her abilities revolve around deadly AoE shots from her musket and explosive grenades. It’s this playstyle that has made her a popular pull.

However, obtaining the latest 4-star has proven rather tricky and the Genshin Impact community is demanding HoYoverse make adjustments to 4-star character unlocks.

Genshin Impact players want changes to 4-star character unlocks

“140 wishes and 2 Chevreuses’. A good 9 Bennetts and a couple of Saras. The fact that there is no system for 4-star acquisition is insane to me, as this is far from the first time this has happened,” noted one frustrated Genshin Impact character.

“I know everyone always says ‘don’t pull for 4-stars’ but they are supposed to be the lower rarity option. It should not be a commonly accepted fact that you could pull 300 times and never get a character you’re aiming for.”

This has led many Genshin Impact players to demand HoYoverse add a separate 4-star banner or changes to the Epitomized Path, which enables Travelers to select the 4-star they wish to work towards unlocking.

HoYoverse Gesnhin Impact players want HoYoverse to change 4-star drops & unlocks.

“Yep, just tossed 90 Wishes and didn’t get even one Chevreuse,” replied one commenter. “The worst one so far has been Kaveh with 0 copies after 110 pulls, though.” The Genshin Impact community was also keen to highlight how the 4-star problem will get gradually worse.

“It’s only going to get worse with more 4-stars being added,” noted another Traveler. “Especially for older players who really don’t need or want to pull on banners for 5-star they already have.”

This is extremely frustrating for players who want to unlock specific 4-stars for the team and get duplicates to max out their constellations. After all, many 4-stars require multiple unlocks to make their kit powerful.

Whether HoYoverse will make adjustments to the way 4-star characters are unlocked in the future remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll need to simply hope you get lucky when pulling for Chevreuse.