Genshin Impact fan creates own K-pop group featuring Ganyu and Hu Tao

Following on from the success of League of Legends’ very own virtual K-pop–inspired girl group, K/DA, one talented Genshin Impact fan has created their own idol group with some of the game’s most popular characters.

While miHoYo has yet to officially make their own Genshin Impact girl band, that hasn’t stopped @soyventilatte from drumming up their own fan-made K-pop group. Not only do the four members of the Idol Liyue Girls have their own custom skins, but the artist has also given each character different roles within the group.

Genshin Impact is brimming with beautiful orchestral melodies and the idyllic locations certainly inspire its denizens. Liyue’s Tea House in particular hosts musical performances from Yunjin, an unreleased character that is known for her beautiful voice. It makes sense then that Liyue would also feature its very own K-pop-inspired group.

Genshin Impact fan creates perfect K-pop group

Genshin Impact’s very own K-pop band consists of four members: Keqing, Ganyu, Yanfei, and Hu Tao. These four characters make up the Idol Liyue Girls and each member has their own role to play.

Keqing is the group’s main dancer, vocalist, and leader – stunning fans with her electrifying performances. It’s certainly a befitting role for the 5-star Electro character as she is known for her agility and grace on the battlefield.

Ganyu is the lead vocalist, lead dancer, and visual. The Plenilune Gaze is one of the most popular characters in the game thanks to her elegant design and incredible damage potential, which makes her perfect for leading the band’s vocals.

Not me planning a Liyue-pop girl group’s debut by giving them each a microphone😏 PLAN (so far):

Name: N/A

Concept: N/A Members:

Keqing – main dancer/ vocalist/ leader

Ganyu – lead vocal/ lead dancer/ visual

Yanfei – main rapper

Hu Tao – main vocal/ lead rapper/ center cont.↓ pic.twitter.com/vJ3uMVzgTv — SOVI(latte)🌧 (@soyventilatte) May 9, 2021

Next up is the 4-star Pyro unit, Yanfei. Yanfei is known for her ability to set up elemental reactions that enhance her team’s damage, so @soyventilatte has given Wise Innocence the role of the group’s main rapper.

Not only will her fiery lyrics help boost the rest of the group’s performance, Yanfei’s love of reading will also ensure that the team will be able to produce plenty of chart-topping hits.

The last character to make their debut appearance is Hu Tao, Genshin Impact’s ghost-loving girl. Hu Tao is the main vocal, lead rapper, and center of the Idol Liyue Girls. When she’s not busy dealing with the dead, Hu Tao is known for creating beautiful poetry that deeply resonates with the people of the region.

Her upbeat personality and love for pranks will bring plenty of laughs to any performance, while Hu Tao’s added eccentricity could make for some spooky surprises.

Whether miHoYo will ever create their own K-pop-inspired band remains to be seen, but @soyventilatte’s fan-made idol group certainly has what it takes to make a number one hit.