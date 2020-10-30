 Game-breaking Genshin Impact exploit adds 5 players to a party - Dexerto
Genshin Impact

Game-breaking Genshin Impact exploit adds 5 players to a party

Published: 30/Oct/2020 11:00

by James Busby
Genshin Impact official artwork
miHoYo

Genshin Impact’s party dynamic is arguably the game’s best feature, so having the ability to add yet another character to the mix is a bonus for any player. Find out how you can use this game-changing bug to quickly defeat Teyvat hardiest foes.  

Being able to effortlessly switch between different units and unleash their strongest elemental attacks is what makes Genshin Impact’s combat so satisfying. Elemental combos not only increase your party’s DPS, they also look incredibly cool when synergized together. While you can take down the Genshin Impact’s Hilichurl camps and bosses with just four units, we’d be lying if we didn’t want to add another companion to the mix. 

So far, miHoYo has only allowed up to four units to be selected when creating a party. However, one savvy player has managed to find a way in which up to five characters can be switched between. This essentially means you can unleash more elemental combos and take down your enemies in record-breaking time. You can find out how to replicate this damage-boosting exploit in our handy guide below.

How to add five characters to your Genshin Impact roster

Reddit user, FaydeCSGO posted the video above explaining how players can add five characters to their Genshin Impact roster. While the game does allow you to have up to five characters in certain story-related dungeons, you can’t have a fifth member at all times. Fortunately, this exploit enables you to have a full party at all times. Here’s how you can replicate the exploit for yourself. 

  1. Die with the character you want to use in the fifth slot.
  2. Hit the dead character’s number (number used to activate) and ALT click the main menu at the same time.
  3. Change the dead character for a new character.
  4. Eat any food to revive the character.

It can take a little practice to get right at first, but if you’ve followed the four steps above, you should be able to switch between five characters. According to FaydeCSGO, the exploit allows you to still trigger Elemental Resonance. This essentially allows you to increase your damage by having two characters that share the same element in your party. 

However, the extra character gives you even more versatility than ever before. Should you ever wish to get out of this five-man party setup, you can simply swap to another party or teleport to one of the game’s waypoints. 

MiHoYo has yet to address this exploit, so make sure you use it before it inevitably gets patched. If you want to level up the rest of your Genshin Impact gameplay, then be sure to check out our other tips guides.

Gaming

How to unlock Watch Dogs Legion’s ‘John Wick’ Hitman operative

Published: 30/Oct/2020 10:43

by David Purcell
JOHN WICK HITMAN WATCH DOGS
Ubisoft

Watch Dogs Legion

If you’re looking to get around the Watch Dogs Legion map as John Wick, the Hitman operative is certainly going to be one you should unlock pronto. Here, we’ll show you how to do it in Ubisoft’s new hacking title. 

The game launched on October 29 and right off the bat players couldn’t believe how accurately the city of London looked. Whether it was the big red double-decker buses riding around, Buckingham Palace, or Stormzy ‘wanted’ posters – the community seem taken back by what they’re seeing so far.

Well, that’s not all they have to scream and shout about. One of the game’s operatives is called Hitman and has many of the character traits to that of John Wick, a character added to Fortnite in the past with an identical likeness.

While we don’t quite have that in Watch Dogs 3, we do have something just as exciting. Let’s take a look at how to unlock Hitman.

London Bridge in Watch Dogs Legion
Ubisoft
Hitman might be the best operative to take on in Watch Dogs Legion.

How to get John Wick Hitman operative in Watch Dogs Legion

The Hitman character comes with an insane pistol and assault rifle combination (Desert Eagle and G36), on the weapons front, but also a lot of vintage John Wick-style takedowns that people will enjoy.

It also auto reloads during combat rolls and has extra faction damage, which sets this operative right at the very top of the game in terms of standings. To get him, follow these simple steps:

  1. Load into Watch Dogs Legion. 
  2. Head over to Night Elms on the map.
  3. Take on the Neutralize VIP mission.
  4. Use your cargo drone to destroy an enemy drone, photograph evidence.
  5. Take control of your spider gadget and hack a computer to get a key card.
  6. Take down the Albion Contractor at the end of the mission, and take over Night Elms.
Watch Dogs legion night elm
Ubisoft
Here’s Night Elms, which you have to take over to get Hitman.

Once this mission is complete you will see the celebratory screen above, and will have unlocked the professional Hitman operative – ready to be played with.

So, there we have it! That’s how you can get the Watch Dogs Legion John Wick-esque character. For more guides and Watch Dogs 3 news, stick with us at Dexerto, as this guide should have made things a whole lot easier for you.