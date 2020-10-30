Game-breaking Genshin Impact exploit adds 5 players to a party - Dexerto

Genshin Impact’s party dynamic is arguably the game’s best feature, so having the ability to add yet another character to the mix is a bonus for any player. Find out how you can use this game-changing bug to quickly defeat Teyvat hardiest foes.

Being able to effortlessly switch between different units and unleash their strongest elemental attacks is what makes Genshin Impact’s combat so satisfying. Elemental combos not only increase your party’s DPS, they also look incredibly cool when synergized together. While you can take down the Genshin Impact’s Hilichurl camps and bosses with just four units, we’d be lying if we didn’t want to add another companion to the mix.

So far, miHoYo has only allowed up to four units to be selected when creating a party. However, one savvy player has managed to find a way in which up to five characters can be switched between. This essentially means you can unleash more elemental combos and take down your enemies in record-breaking time. You can find out how to replicate this damage-boosting exploit in our handy guide below.

How to add five characters to your Genshin Impact roster

Reddit user, FaydeCSGO posted the video above explaining how players can add five characters to their Genshin Impact roster. While the game does allow you to have up to five characters in certain story-related dungeons, you can’t have a fifth member at all times. Fortunately, this exploit enables you to have a full party at all times. Here’s how you can replicate the exploit for yourself.

Die with the character you want to use in the fifth slot. Hit the dead character’s number (number used to activate) and ALT click the main menu at the same time. Change the dead character for a new character. Eat any food to revive the character.

It can take a little practice to get right at first, but if you’ve followed the four steps above, you should be able to switch between five characters. According to FaydeCSGO, the exploit allows you to still trigger Elemental Resonance. This essentially allows you to increase your damage by having two characters that share the same element in your party.

However, the extra character gives you even more versatility than ever before. Should you ever wish to get out of this five-man party setup, you can simply swap to another party or teleport to one of the game’s waypoints.

MiHoYo has yet to address this exploit, so make sure you use it before it inevitably gets patched. If you want to level up the rest of your Genshin Impact gameplay, then be sure to check out our other tips guides.