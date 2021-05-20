 TSM Myth fires back at Dafran after he mocks his Twitch viewers vs Sinatraa - Dexerto
TSM Myth fires back at Dafran after he mocks his Twitch viewers vs Sinatraa

Published: 20/May/2021 10:58

by Lauren Bergin
Dafran Myth fight over Sinatraa
Instagram: tsm_myth, Overwatch League

Dafran Sinatraa TSM Myth

Ex-Overwatch League pro Daniel ‘dafran’ Francesca has been one of the few supporting Valorant pro Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won throughout investigations of sexual assault, and recently he’s locked horns with  TSM’s Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani.

As more information emerges from both Riot Games and the police department’s investigation into Sinatraa, the situation continues to escalate.

Firmly defending him throughout the entire situation is former OWL pro dafran, whose opinions have generally been met with backlash. Fellow Twitch streamers, including Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, have condemned his comments.

This time it’s iconic TSM streamer, Myth, that’s become the target of dafran’s tweets, and he’s quickly responded.

Siantraa playing in Overwatch League
Overwatch League
Former OWL pro turned Valorant star Sinatraa was accused of sexual assault in early 2021.

Dafran slams “washed up Fortnite guy” Myth

On May 20, Sinatraa made a surprise return to the world of Valorant streaming, and in response, dafran launched a Twitter tirade on Myth.

Writing “there’s something sweet about this washed up Fortnite guy @TSM_Myth streaming his usual Valorant and being hardstuck immortal while having less viewers than @sinatraa,” tempers started to fray pretty quickly.

Elaborating that Myth is “taking the easy route,” dafran accuses Myth of encouraging users to “sh*t on Sinatraa and me.”

Myth responds

An hour after the original tweet, Myth clapped back with a meme.

Joking that he “found a picture of @dafran and @sinatraa,” the image shows a smaller dog sniffing another dog.

In turn, dafran hit back with “funny, still a washed up Valorant commentator though.”

We’ll have to see if the situation continues to escalate between the two streamers, especially as Sinatraa continues his Valorant comeback.

