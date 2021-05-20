TSM Myth fires back at Dafran after he mocks his Twitch viewers vs Sinatraa - Dexerto

Ex-Overwatch League pro Daniel ‘dafran’ Francesca has been one of the few supporting Valorant pro Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won throughout investigations of sexual assault, and recently he’s locked horns with TSM’s Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani.

As more information emerges from both Riot Games and the police department’s investigation into Sinatraa, the situation continues to escalate.

Firmly defending him throughout the entire situation is former OWL pro dafran, whose opinions have generally been met with backlash. Fellow Twitch streamers, including Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, have condemned his comments.

This time it’s iconic TSM streamer, Myth, that’s become the target of dafran’s tweets, and he’s quickly responded.

Advertisement

Dafran slams “washed up Fortnite guy” Myth

On May 20, Sinatraa made a surprise return to the world of Valorant streaming, and in response, dafran launched a Twitter tirade on Myth.

Read More: Sinatraa responds to Valorant suspension after failing to cooperate

Writing “there’s something sweet about this washed up Fortnite guy @TSM_Myth streaming his usual Valorant and being hardstuck immortal while having less viewers than @sinatraa,” tempers started to fray pretty quickly.

Theres something sweet about this washed up fortnite guy @TSM_Myth streaming his usual Valorant and being hardstuck immortal while having less viewers than @sinatraa — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) May 20, 2021

Elaborating that Myth is “taking the easy route,” dafran accuses Myth of encouraging users to “sh*t on Sinatraa and me.”

He was one of the people taking the easy route, farming being liked by the metoo movement and crazy pokimane feminists to shit on Sinatraa and me. The rest of them is shitters too — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) May 20, 2021

Myth responds

An hour after the original tweet, Myth clapped back with a meme.

Joking that he “found a picture of @dafran and @sinatraa,” the image shows a smaller dog sniffing another dog.

Advertisement

In turn, dafran hit back with “funny, still a washed up Valorant commentator though.”

Funny 😀 Still a washed valorant commentator though — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) May 20, 2021

We’ll have to see if the situation continues to escalate between the two streamers, especially as Sinatraa continues his Valorant comeback.