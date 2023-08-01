Top Overwatch 2 streamer dafran switches from Twitch to Kick

One of Twitch’s biggest Overwatch 2 streamers has made the jump from Twitch to Kick, becoming the latest talent to move to the new streaming platform.

dafran, a former Overwatch pro who turned to streaming, announced his move on-stream when he showed the Twitter post he would publish for the launch.

dafran is a Damage player who played competitive Overwatch between 2016 and 2019, before he switched to streaming. Since then, he’s become one of the biggest Overwatch streamers on the platform.

Former Overwatch 2 pro dafran makes jump to Kick

In his announcement stream, dafran said: “Let’s go, guys! We are on Kick, dude! Like the tweet, make it pop off! Huge W. And guys, we are able to do something on Kick that’s going to be f*cking nice.”

He also addressed the critics who were typing in the chat, saying: “Yeah, you all type L, dude, go and type L. Listen. Suck my d*ck. Do you think I give a f*ck? This is massive dude.”

The announcement tweet said that dafran will be streaming on Twitch to begin with, before switching to Kick after an hour. This is a technique that several other streamers, including xQc, have used to maintain audiences between the two platforms.

dafran moving to Kick is the latest in a long line of top Twitch talent being siphoned off by the alternative platform, which offers a significantly better revenue split and fewer regulations, but has a smaller viewer base and a less developed infrastructure.

One of the biggest moves to Kick was xQc, who became the biggest streamer on the new platform with the stroke of a pen. The deal reportedly netted the streamer a 100 million dollar signing.

For more news and updates on the moves Kick is making, check out which Premier League team they’re sponsoring now.