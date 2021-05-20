Sinatraa still expecting to make Valorant pro return after abuse investigation ends - Dexerto

Despite ongoing investigations into recent sexual assault allegations, Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won made his return to Twitch on May 20, revealing that he’s still eager to compete at the professional level in Valorant.

After 11 months with Sentinels, Valorant star Sinatraa was suspended from the organization and from competitive play on March 10. In light of allegations from ex-girlfriend Cleo ‘cle0h’ Hernandez, the former pro remained off the radar as Riot Games investigated the claims.

Riot’s official response came two months later, on May 18, where a six-month suspension was applied. While the first leg of the investigation did not reach a “definitive conclusion,” local law enforcement is now continuing to look into the accusations.

Despite the ongoing situation, Sinatraa returned to the spotlight days later on May 20. Booting up his Twitch stream to tens of thousands of viewers, he painted the picture of what his future may look like in competitive Valorant.

Sinatraa’s future in competitive Valorant

Despite recently doubting a return to the pro level, Sinatraa made it clear that he would be back on Twitch “no matter what.”

After removing ‘pro player’ from his Twitter bio earlier in the day, he soon went live on Twitch to clarify his current status. “Are you going to return to pro play after [the] ban?” he was asked early into the broadcast. Sinatraa responded: “Probably, yeah.”

His six-month suspension from Valorant tournaments appears to be retroactive. Therefore, Sinatraa could technically be eligible to compete in September.

Despite removing 'pro player' from his Twitter bio earlier today, Sinatraa appears to be interested in a competitive return once his ban is lifted. pic.twitter.com/kA5p6M8O5W — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) May 20, 2021

Sinatraa’s future with Sentinels in doubt

As for where the former pro Duelist might play upon such a return, that aspect remains unclear. Evidently still under contract with Sentinels, his recent Twitter bio shakeup could be indicative that the Los Angeles org has no intentions of bringing him back to the pro team.

When pressed on the matter during his Twitch return, Sinatraa explained that he simply “[doesn’t] know” if Sentinels would welcome him back.

There’s no telling where the former OWL MVP might land if he parts ways with Sentinels. Currently preparing for the first international LAN, Sinatraa’s former team has been tearing through NA with Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo in his place.